The Belgrade City Council has scheduled a workshop to hear how people feel about keeping the city’s fireworks ordinance the way it is or reducing or even eliminating the number of days that fireworks can be detonated in the city limits.
That meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at a venue yet to be determined. The purpose will be to hear all sides of the argument onallowing or banning/restricting fireworks in future years.
The decision to hold the workshop was made after City Manager Neil Cardwell floated the idea of changing the existing fireworks ordinance on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the smoke cleared from this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. He said he was following up on a workshop discussion the council previously had about changing the number of days fireworks can be sold or displayed.
He said he has done preliminary research on the city sponsoring a public fireworks show if the council were to decide to ban fireworks in the city limits.
Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing said his department received about 20 complaint calls on fireworks this year, which is fewer than received in previous years in which the council has talked about changing fireworks regulations. Most of the council members said that they, too, had not heard many complaints from citizens, with the exception of Martha Sellers, who said the 37 of her constituents she talked to would be in favor of doing away with fireworks in Belgrade.
“I have a significant amount of people who want this to stop,” she said.
“I would say there were more than 37 people who were firing them off in my neighborhood,” countered Councilman Jim Simon.
Clint Field, owner and founder of Big Box Fireworks, cautioned that an outright ban of fireworks in the city would push people to buy products outside the city limits from vendors not required or committed to educating the public about the laws.
Field also reminded the council that the current ordinance allows for fireworks to be sold in the city over a period of five days and stated that shortening that period would severely harm his business.
Belgrade resident Phil Smith argued for the rights of residents to continue to celebrate Independence Day by exercising their independence to detonate fireworks within the confines of the existing laws. He said people who are happy with the status quo are unlikely to say so, while those who complain aren’t hesitant to speak up.
“Until you know the heart of every individual, please don’t make changes,” he said.
Sellers stated she believes that the rights of people to celebrate shouldn’t supersede the rights of people who are traumatized by the noisy celebrations.
Cardwell said he would be remiss if he didn’t follow up on a workshop discussion the council had about fireworks.
“It is our job at this table to execute the vision of this body,” he said, referring to the council. “It’s also our job to give our professional opinion. Our professional opinion does not necessarily align with our personal opinion.
“I’m trying to do what’s best for our city,” he said, adding, “I would hate for this body to have to react to a crisis rather than to plan in advance for events. Fireworks do have the potential to cause major incidences … I think that was the original discussion.”
Mayor Russ Nelson, who admitted he enjoyed the fireworks celebrations he could see from his neighborhood on July 4, said he believes hearing from more Belgrade residents is imperative before the council acts one way or another.
“I like a workshop where we gather information to make the next decision, whether it changes or it doesn’t,” he said.