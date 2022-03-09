Central Valley Fire District Chief Ron Lindroth submitted his resignation to the CVFD board of directors Tuesday, minutes after board President Ty Elliot announced that an informal investigation “did not substantiate any violations” against the chief, who was placed on paid administrative leave in November.
Elliot announced that an assessment of department operations cleared of Lindroth of any allegations, which were outlined in an Oct. 31, 2021, memorandum authored by Kevin McDonnell of White Palms Advisors of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Lindroth’s last day with the department will be April 9. The board approved his severance package equivalent to six months’ compensation, or about $86,000, Elliot said.
After the meeting, Elliot told the Belgrade News that “it was time for change for the betterment of the department going forward.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for what Ron has done for us in the last 10 years,” he added.
Lindroth read prepared remarks, stating that “the last several months have given me pause to consider my retirement.”
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve the citizens of CVFD for the last 10 years,” his letter stated. “It has been a pleasure to have worked with so many talented people. Further, I am grateful for all that was accomplished during my tenure. We would never have succeeded without the hard work of those committed to the success of the District, the public’s trust that supported the vision, and the blessings of Providence.”
Interim CVFD Chief Greg Tryon, who has been in command while Lindroth was on leave, will continue to run the department until a new chief is hired, Elliot said.
During the meeting, Local 4939 President Dustin Pitman, a CVFD firefighter, submitted a letter of recommendation for the permanent appointment of Tryon as chief. Elliot told the Belgrade News that Tryon may apply for the position if he chooses, but the department will follow state laws governing conduct of the search.
Elliot said it is possible the department will contract the services of the Prothman recruiting firm, which it has used in the past. Prothman recruited Lindroth for CVFD in 2012; it also recruited former Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley in 2013 and current City Manager Neil Cardwell in 2021.
On Wednesday, Lindroth told the Belgrade News that he and his family intend to stay in Belgrade for at least another four years until his daughter finishes school. After that, he said, he may pursue his passion for mission work. In fact, he said, the ultimate course of his career was born on a mission trip 46 years ago to Appalachia, where he ended up fighting fires.
“We’ll just see what doors God opens,” he said. “Even coming to Central Valley Fire (District) in many ways was just a trust in faith that God wanted us here to give our service to the people.”
For now, he added, “It’s time to be a dad and focus on that.”
McDonnell’s memo states that he spent about 70 hours researching and interviewing current and former CVFD personnel before preparing his report, leading him to conclude, “The fire chief has lost the trust and confidence of the majority of CVFD personnel necessary to lead the department.”
The memo states that the “CVFD command climate is exceptional (sic) poor at this point. The vast majority of the department has been continuously negatively impacted by the acrimonious relationship between Fire Chief Ron Lindroth and Operations Chief Kevin Strickler.”
The relationship between Lindroth and Strickler was discussed publicly in CVFD board meetings as early as March 2021; six months later, in September, Lindroth fired Strickler.
McDonnell’s report concludes that the dysfunctional relationship among the department’s leaders “levied a significant cost on CVFD, both internally by hemorrhaging talent, and by dissuading potential external talent from considering open positions that would breathe new life into the department … “
As the Belgrade News reported previously, Local 4939 representatives notified the Central Valley Board in January 2021 of numerous concerns with department leadership and safety issues.
Specific concerns about Lindroth were voiced to McDonnell during his investigation, and outlined in the October report. They included misappropriating federal funds, improperly invoicing multiple funding agencies, and taking safety shortcuts by directing department personnel to stage equipment during inspections by the Montana State Insurance Office.
The memo recommended that the CVFD board “immediately and effectively address the current situation and allegations and remove the Fire Chief from all duties,” which it did at its November 2021 meeting.
The memo also called the board on the carpet for taking “no effective intervention” in “problems inside CVFD” that “are well known outside the department.”
Asked on Wednesday whether the board intends to make any changes based on those findings, Elliot said, “The answer to that question is ‘yes.’ I feel that we could have done a better job feeling the pulse of the relationships of the fire department from leadership to employees.
“However,” he added, “we are a policy board. We are in charge of one employee, and that is the chief of the district.”
Going forward, “the board is committed to more communication within the department to ensure that the relationship between leadership and employees remains strong,” Elliot said.