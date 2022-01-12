Central Valley Fire District remains under the command of Interim Chief Greg Tryon, who took over in November when the district’s board of directors placed Chief Ron Lindroth on an administrative leave pending an investigation.
Though the personnel status update concerning Lindroth and “possible action” was scheduled for this Tuesday’s meeting of the Central Valley Fire Board, board President Ty Elliot told the Belgrade News that by meeting time “we do not have direction going forward at this point.
“We are continuing to work to try to establish a resolution to the situation and move forward,” Elliot said. “We don’t have a direction that is leading to either direction at this point.”
As he has since Lindroth was placed on leave in November, Elliot declined to explain the nature of “situation” that the district and board are attempting to resolve.
At the time Lindroth was placed on leave, the board ordered an independent investigation, which is being conducted by Col. Kevin McDonnell. The board has refused to disclose the nature of the investigation.
Though nobody, including Lindroth, has been willing to talk about any specific issues that led to the action, the president of Local 4939 of the firefighters union stated at the November board meeting that firefighters feel Lindroth “has failed our organization and community.”
Dustin Pitman also told the Belgrade News in November that the union had been expressing concerns about Lindroth’s leadership since January 2021. Back then, Local 4939 President Justin Monroe complained to the board about division among CVFD leadership.
The minutes of the March 2021 CVFD board meeting indicate that the division was between Lindroth and then-Deputy Chief Strickler, whom Lindroth later fired in September.
Other concerns for union members, according to Pitman, included firefighter safety and burnout to staffing shortages; retention of members, including firefighters and officers; safety of firefighters at the scene of emergencies due to radio failures; and a lack of overall strategic planning and leadership guidance.
At the December board meeting, Pitman said the department’s interim administrative team led by Tryon has “worked tirelessly to bring much-needed morale back to the department.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Tryon announced a new, trial shift schedule for firefighters, who currently work 24 consecutive hours then have 24 hours off. After the third 24-hour “on” shift, they then have four days off.
Under the new trial schedule, firefighters will work two consecutive 24-hour shifts followed by 96 hours off.
“This is a trial process,” Tryon said. “If employees come back and say this doesn’t work for us, we can go to a different work schedule. There may be negative consequences we haven’t anticipated.”
During his report after Tryon’s announcement, Pitman said the schedule change “is going to be a huge thing for recruitment, employee retention and morale in the department.”
Tuesday’s board meeting was held over Zoom due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Tryon said the disease has impacted the department, with one crew placed on quarantine due to an exposure.