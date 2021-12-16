The board of the Central Valley Fire District remains tight-lipped about the reasons it placed Chief Ron Lindroth on paid administrative leave last month amid rumblings of discontent among the ranks following the firing of Deputy Chief Kevin Strickler earlier in the fall.
At the CVFD board meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by about 35 spectators, board President Ty Elliot said there are “no developments that I can relay to the public at this point.” He said the board may have some answers in January.
At the time Lindroth was placed on leave, the board ordered an independent investigation, which is being conducted by Col. Kevin McDonnell. He has no affiliation with Central Valley.
The board has refused to disclose the nature of the investigation.
As reported by the Belgrade News several weeks ago, the board placed Lindroth on leave on Nov. 9 but refused to say why. Dustin Pitman, president of Local 4939 of the firefighters union, also declined to say much about why firefighters feel Lindroth “has failed our organization and community,” a statement he made at the CVFD November board meeting.
However, Pitman did tell the Belgrade News that the union had been expressing concerns about Lindroth’s leadership since January 2021. Back then, former Local 4939 President Justin Monroe complained to the board about division among CVFD leadership.
The minutes of the March 2021 CVFD board meeting indicate that the division was between Lindroth and then-Deputy Chief Strickler. Lindroth fired Strickler on Sept. 9 for reasons he declined to explain when asked by the Belgrade News.
Pitman told a reporter that union members also have been concerned about firefighter safety and burnout due to staffing shortages; retention of members, including firefighters and officers; safety of firefighters at the scene of emergencies due to radio failures; and a lack of overall strategic planning and leadership guidance for the direction of the department.
Since then, he said during Tuesday’s meeting, the department’s interim administrative team led by interim chief Greg Tryon, has “worked tirelessly to bring much-needed morale back to the department.”
“Guys want to be here a little more,” Pitman reported.
Prior to Pitman’s remarks, two members of the audience spoke in support of Lindroth.
Steve Saunders, chair of the Reese Creek School Restoration Committee, said the group he leads stands in “unified support of Chief Ron Lindroth,” because of Lindroth’s engagement in the Reese Creek community.
“We stand here for one reason – to see that whatever is happening with Chief Lindroth is transparent and is just,” Saunders said.
Donald Bitz, former fire chief of the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department in Hill County, spoke about the ways Lindroth reached out to help Box Elder with training and equipment after he came to Montana.
“I think you had good leadership,” Bitz said. “What’s been done here is outstanding. Ron is supported by what he has done and the relationships he has built.”
Interim Chief Tryon said he is very proud of the capability of the department, which is delivering the high level of service the community expects.
Of the union, he said, “They have come to the table and asked, ‘How can we support you?,’” he said. “If this was a truly adversarial relationship, they wouldn’t do that.”
He said that though the department is understaffed, “We’re covering the calls.”
Pitman agreed and noted that firefighters are responding to calls as needed, even on their days off.
In November 2020, Lindroth’s performance report was discussed in executive session by the CVFD board, which concluded that his performance was “excellent.”
Central Valley Fire District serve 36,000 citizens residing in a 200-square mile area, including the city of Belgrade, River Rock, Valley Center, Four Corners, Springhill, Reese Creek and Dry Creek.