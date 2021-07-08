Dust control will be applied to all the gravel roads in the city of Three Forks, less alleys, tomorrow (July 9).
The city crew will be out early to water down the gravel roads first, then they will apply the mag chloride, which is a form of salt. Magnesium chloride is the name for the chemical compound with the formula MgCl2 and its various hydrates MgCl2(H2O)x.
We suggest leaving your house a little earlier as you may get stuck waiting for the abatement truck to pass your block. Driving slower than normal also will help prevent the liquid from splashing on your vehicle.
For more information, contact the city of Three Forks at (406) 285-3431.