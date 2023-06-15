Dust suppression

 Screenshot / City of Three Forks

Dust suppression trucks are scheduled to be in Three Forks on Monday, July 3, to spray magnesium chloride on gravel and dirt roads.

The city of Three Forks will water local gravel and dirt roads before that as part of annual ‘dust suppression’ efforts.

