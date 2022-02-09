The public has one more chance to weigh in before the city of Belgrade finalizes zone map amendments that would allow significant commercial and residential development south of Interstate 90 and west of Jackrabbit Lane.
The Belgrade City Council scheduled public hearings on the amendments for Feb. 22. The council is expected to give final approval to the changes that night after the hearing.
The properties in question are a 24.3-acre parcel located at the southwest corner of Jackrabbit Lane and Frank Road, and a much larger, 169-acre property located south of Frank Road and north of Cameron Bridge Road. The process to annex both currently unzoned chunks into the city of Belgrade has begun.
The larger parcel, known as Jackrabbit Crossing, is not currently contiguous to the city limits, making it ineligible for annexation unless the smaller piece – known as the Yellow Iron property – is annexed.
Belgrade City Planner Jason Karp said the city was first approached about annexation and development of the Jackrabbit Crossing property in about 2007, but the ensuing recession put the brakes on the plans. The acreage, which had long been owned by one family, has since been sold to developers who were interested in it because of its location and proximity to city services, he said.
Jackrabbit Crossing developers are proposing 91 acres to be zoned for business (B-2) and 22 acres for manufacturing (M-1). Their request to zone the remaining 60 acres for high-density residential development, which includes apartment buildings, spurred an outcry from neighbors who say they settled in the area because of its rural character.
Several of those neighbors testified against the R-4 zoning plan before the Planning Board on Jan. 31; this week, Karp told the council that the developer has been working with the neighbors and likely will amend the map to reduce some of the R-4 zoning to R-3 to accommodate their wishes.
“They (developers) wanted R-4 mainly for flexibility,” Karp said. “They’re not planning to cover it with four-story apartments.
“I believe they will be submitting an amended map with reduced density around the perimeter, which would make that a lot more amenable to property owners,” Karp added. “They said they are committed to working with neighbors to make it as tolerable as possible.”
Karp noted that if Belgrade should choose not to annex Jackrabbit Crossing, it would become “a county development, no question,” a situation that would require developers to access utility service from the Four Corners Water and Sewer District.
The smaller Yellow Iron proposal drew less comment from neighbors at the meeting of the Planning Board, which unanimously gave its recommendation that its zoning proposal be approved. The board voted 5-1 in favor of approving the Jackrabbit Crossing proposal.
The public hearing will be held during the Tuesday, Feb. 22, meeting of the city council at 7 p.m. at City Hall.