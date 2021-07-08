As Fourth of July fireworks episodes, go, it could have been a lot worse.
The Central Valley Fire Department handled several firework “episodes” over the Fourth of July weekend, including one that burned a garage.
“One garage caught on fire at 11:30 p.m.” said Central Valley Fire District Chief Ron Lindroth. “That was in the Landmark area, on Red Barn Drive. It was suspected to be fireworks. Started on the outside of the garage and burned up into the roof.”
A tree stump fire on Amsterdam Road wasn’t thought to be fireworks-related. “It was just a stump, not a fire incident,” he continued.
Another incident near Hereford Drive and Angus Drive, south of Thorpe Road, was a fireworks-related grass fire, that was easily contained, he said.
A final incident, though, could have turned into a tragedy, said Fire Marshall Bruce Hennequin.
“On Sunday night at 10 p.m. on Rizzo Lane, we had a (fireworks) grass fire. We were lucky; we were just a block away and got there in 10 minutes. It would have been a lot worse if we hadn’t been so close. The winds were really pushing it. We were lucky on that one.”
Further from Belgrade, fire crews spent Monday trying to stomp out a wildfire that popped up in the mountains southeast of Gallatin Gateway.
The Forest Service said in a news release that the Wheeler Mountain fire had burned about eight-tenths of an acre. No structures were threatened, but it did force the closure of the Wheeler Mountain trail.
Marna Daley, a Forest Service spokesperson, said officials hoped to corral the fire before the hot and dry weather that has ruled the summer returns.
“We’re throwing a lot of resources at it and anticipate we’ll make great progress (Monday) with the weather conditions,” Daley said.
The fire was first reported Sunday evening around 7 p.m. on the side of Wheeler Mountain in the Big Bear Creek area. Its cause is under investigation. The Gallatin Gateway Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the blaze was lightning-caused. Lightning did move through the area Sunday, but Daley said forest law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate in part because the fire’s not far from a trail.
The Wheeler Mountain fire is one of nine fires that have started on the Forest Service’s Bozeman Ranger District so far this year. Combined, those fires have burned just a little more than 3.5 acres.
Michael Wright of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle contributed to this report.