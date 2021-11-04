A “weedy lot” located between Jackrabbit Lane and Westwood Circle near Mayfair Drive may soon be transformed into a park featuring a “rollercoaster for bikes.”
Belgrade residents Emily Decker and Ali Vasarella presented a proposal to build a bicycle “pump track” on the city-owned vacant lot at Monday’s city council meeting. The council agreed to follow the favorable recommendation by the city Park Board and granted approval of the plan, contingent upon final design approval by the council.
Public Works Director Steve Klotz said the city has owned the property known as Prescott Park for about 20 years, and up until about 15 years ago, “it was kind of a local dump.” Slowly, since then, the city removed rocks, brought in some fill, and roughly graded the site so it can be mowed, but the park hasn’t been developed beyond that.
In a presentation to the council, Vasarella outlined the vision for a bike-focused park on the 4½-acre site. The goal is to include a small playground, a covered pavilion with toilets, expanded and improved parking, and the pump track with another single bike trail around it.
Decker told the Belgrade News that proponents have been waiting for council approval before making any announcements. Now that they have it, they will consult a landscape architect and begin soliciting financial and in-kind donations.
“We are not asking for taxpayer dollars so we will be fund-raising,” she said. “I know Belgrade doesn’t have a lot of money to offer, but we do have a wealth of resources – we have people who build things – so we’re looking for in-kind resources as well as financial donations.”
Decker said bicycle pump tracks are becoming very popular in the region, and similar tracks exist in Bozeman, near Three Forks, and in Big Sky.
“They’re pretty popular,” Decker said. “They’re low- maintenance, they don’t cost a lot, and they’re really accessible to a lot of people.
“And they’re really fun,” she added. “They build skills.”
Decker said the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association board has offered to help the Belgrade group with the park development.
Pending funding, Decker said plans are to begin development of the park in the spring. The first phase will be construction of a dirt roller track, because track design is “very rarely perfect the first time.
“After one year, we would do a rebuild – asphalt comes in Phase 2,” she said.
Vasarella and Decker said they have spoken to residents who live in the area, and most were enthusiastic about the idea.
“The neighborhood is overwhelmingly supportive,” Decker said. “And we’re working to address any concerns people do have – we’d like everybody to be happy.”
She said that even neighbors of the park who don't have kids at home liked the idea.
"Older people were very supportive because they want to walk their dogs in a nice, green park instead of a weedy lot."
More information about the local effort and pump tracks in general can be found on Facebook on the “Prescott Park Development, Belgrade” page. Organizers can be contacted through Facebook or by e-mail at PrescottParkBuild@gmail.com.