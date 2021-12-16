When the New Year starts, the Belgrade City Council will have bid adieu to two veteran city councilmen, Brad Cooper and Ken Smith.
Cooper joined the council in June 1989, and Smith in April 2013.
Cooper is famous in his own right, for having the longest tenure of any Belgrade council person at almost 34 years.
“It’s a long time and I can’t complain. All my years, it just feels good,” Cooper, 71, told the Belgrade News this week. Cooper replaced Cam Christianson.
When Cooper started on the council, Jackrabbit Lane was “two lanes going over the freeway. Now it’s up to five lanes, and that was one of the smart things we did, enlarging Jackrabbit before property costs were high and we got swamped.”
He remembers he initially was interested in running for council because the city wanted to pass a levy for street maintenance and to buy road graders. Eventually, roads were paved with a gas tax, he said.
“Almost all the streets were gravel when I started. Just Main Street paved. Now, we’ve got everything paved,” he said.
What stands out in his memory?
“The new City Hall. It was a cash-only deal. We had a lot of people with back taxes, seven years of back taxes, and we started taking property for taxes and used that money” for the new City Hall.
“And chickens. I’m pro-chicken; have always been for chickens,” he said. “The issue kept coming up before the board and it would be a vote of 3-3 and the mayor would vote against.”
That kept happening, until the issue of legalizing backyard chickens was placed on the ballot this fall. Voters approved.
“It was a great day for chickens and a great day for Belgrade,” Cooper joked. “We had neighbors with chickens before they were legal, and they had to get rid of them. That was a fun vote.”
As for his future plans, Cooper said, “Now, I’m retired and I’m not gonna go to meetings for a while.” He did say that he will continue his work as a logger.
Smith, 74, was elected in 2013 to fill out the last few months of the term of his predecessor, who moved out of town.
“I didn’t know what to expect; it was a real eye-opener. It took me three, four, five months to start to figure out how things ran,” he said.
Smith reminisced that Cooper told him when he first started on the council in 1989, meetings lasted “about 15 minutes and that was it. We had no business and no money to do anything.”
Smith said one of the best things the council did during his tenure “was to hire Ted Barkley as city manager.”
Of what is he proudest? “Getting involved with the Central Valley Fire Department,” he said. “Getting the state law changed. Belgrade became a City of First Class,” which meant it had to radically upgrade its fire department, which it couldn’t really afford to do.
Smith was referring to the effort of city and fire officials to successfully change a state law requiring municipalities to staff their own fire departments when a specific population number was reached. The new law allowed Belgrade to annex into the Central Valley Fire District, rather than form its own department, which saved an estimated $3.3 million per year.
Smith remembers when he started going to council meetings, “They took 45 or 60 minutes. Now they run three hours or longer, and it’s all due to (Belgrade’s) growth.”
A new city library is another accomplishment, but “We’ve just started the process. It’s like chess pieces to move around. Now, we have to find somewhere for Public Works to go,” since the department moved into the old fire station, which will be demolished to build the new library.
“The library board would like to speed it up, but that’s just the way it is,” Smith said.
What did he want to accomplish that didn’t happen? Making the senior center part of city government.
“It hasn’t happened yet, but it will. The volunteers there are overwhelmed, which makes turnover, and that’s part of the issue. They are always looking for help,” Smith said.
The plan is to make the senior center director a city employee and fold the center itself into city government.
During his time on the council, Smith says much didn’t get accomplished, since “Things move at the speed of government. That was a surprise to me – how long it takes to get things done. It’s just the way things are set up – being inclusive, going through channels.
“It was an eye-opener for me, grinding slow. It’s just the way it is.
“I’m gonna miss the people on the council,” Smith concluded. “We might disagree sometimes, but there were no grudges. I have to compliment the rest of the council.”
Finally, “I’m turning the reins over. I’m retired.”