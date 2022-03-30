Some city staffers were gobsmacked earlier this month when Montana Department of Transportation officials agreed in a meeting that it’s “time to start talking about” a third Interstate 90 interchange in Belgrade.
That’s according to City Manager Neil Cardwell, who said the admission by MDT “was a shock to us.”
“I think a lot of the leadership in MDT has changed in the last year, and they are open to a little bit different ideas,” Cardwell told the Belgrade News. “I think seeing the growth in the valley – they know it’s going to happen.
“It’s silly to think that we couldn’t need another one,” he added.
MDT’s Butte District Administrator William Fogarty said MDT has “just barely started planning-level discussions” that might include a new interchange west of the Thorpe/Amsterdam area.
“MDT plans to do a study along I-90 between the Three Forks interchange and the 7th Street interchange in Bozeman,” Fogarty said this week. “To get approval, we will have to sell it within the department. The goal is to look at needs along that stretch of I-90.”
Other needs include widening the interstate to three lanes, both eastbound and westbound, between Belgrade and Bozeman’s 7th Avenue interchange, Fogarty added.
“We anticipate we’ll have three lanes in both directions, quite frankly, but we can’t commit to anything until we do this study,” he said.
Fogarty said that stretch of highway carries the second-heaviest traffic volume in the state after Billings. But the current and anticipated population growth in Belgrade also has the department continuing to work on the city’s other urban transportation needs.
Both MDT and city of Belgrade officials have long been planning for construction of a railroad underpass at Jackrabbit and Main. As the city continues to grow rapidly, Belgrade officials are particularly aware of the need to stagger other traffic improvements so that the city’s main thoroughfares aren’t all under construction at once.
The most immediate projects include:
- Installation of a roundabout at Cruiser Lane and Dry Creek Road. Cardwell said this week that the city is preparing to release a request for qualifications/proposal for the intersection’s design within the next 30 days.
The majority of the funding for the project – currently estimated to cost between $3 million and $6 million – will come from two sources, Cardwell said: impact fees assessed for new development generally, and from “direct impact” payments from parties developing projects along the impact area. The city also is applying for a federal transportation grant for the design and also plans to apply for a capital grant after the design is completed.
Cardwell said the city’s goal is to have the design completed in 2022 and for construction to begin in 2023, assuming it receives acceptable responses to those bids.
- Improvements to South Jackrabbit signaling by MDT scheduled for this year.
- Signal preparation at the intersection of Bolinger and Frontage roads. Cardwell said the city will install the infrastructure and controlled turns now but hold on the actual traffic light until traffic counts established by MDT are met.
Other transportation on MDT’s radar are shown on the accompanying map. Timelines for all of them have not been determined.