When Montana voters approved recreational marijuana in November, it seemed a simple matter of yes or no.
But, implementing the changes that come with that law can be tricky, as Belgrade city officials are finding out.
In 2004, Montana voters passed I-182 by a 57 to 43 percent margin, allowing medical marijuana to be sold in Montana.
In 2010, the Belgrade City Council voted to ban medical pot shops in town. At the time, that was easy to do since all marijuana use was technically illegal under federal law, and the Belgrade rule followed federal law. Several council members said then that while they were not particularly opposed to marijuana being prescribed as a medical drug, they were uncomfortable permitting its sale without further regulations.
Fast forward to 2021. Recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Montana on Jan. 1, and cities around the state are coming up with different answers to how they will deal with pot sales within their city limits.
In Gallatin County, 46,000 voters said yes to recreational pot and 24,000 voted no, a margin of 66 to 34 percent.
At Monday’s Belgrade City Council meeting, Planning Director Jason Karp gave the council a five-page draft ordinance to review before the Planning Board considers it on Jan. 31. The public will have its first chance to weigh in on how Belgrade will deal with legal pot shops within its city limits.
Because pot regulations will be folded into the Belgrade zoning code, the ordinance process starts with the Planning Board, Karp said.
Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told the council he has spoken to officials in Colorado, where recreational pot has been legal since 2012.
“I consulted with someone in Colorado who says we’d better hold onto our pants,” he said. “There are a lot of secondary issues we’ll be facing. The things we’ll have to look at in the future: sign ordinance stuff. Down in Colorado the marketing for this stuff has gotten out of control – all of these stores are marketing to children.”
He said proprietors in Colorado erect signs that mimic popular cartoon characters. Products and stores are named after cartoon characters.
“We don’t want to be marketing these products to children,” Lensing told the council.
In an interview with the Belgrade News later this week, Lensing elaborated on the potential dangers to children.
“There were instances (in Colorado) of things like children in the hospital and Poison Control, getting into edibles.
“And DUI arrests (will) increase for law enforcement. Colorado got flat-footed with this.
“With this and other ballot measures, government tends to play catch-up. You can only plan for big changes so much.”
Specifically, what does Lensing foresee for Belgrade?
“I don’t anticipate much extra crime,” he admitted. “There’ll be burglaries, armed robberies. It’s a high-dollar industry.”
When medical marijuana became legal in Montana, another problem was the tendency of people with medical pot cards to think that that allowed them to smoke in their vehicles, Lensing said – and to be legally impaired while driving.
“You’re allowed to possess, but that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to be behind the wheel of a car,” he noted.
What’s his “wish list” for dealing with the impending legalization of pot?
“My wish list is that it would be awesome if we got some tax money, a local option tax. In regulatory matters, there’s some increased workload, more business, more people, more calls for service.”
The November ballot could have included a local tax option, but Gallatin County didn’t go for it, Lensing said, though Missoula and Yellowstone counties did.
“The cities deal with it (the problems coming from legalized pot), and the state gets the tax money. It would be great to have a local option sales tax,” he said.
“Growth is hard enough to keep up with; this is just an added twist.”
According to Montana law, until 2023, the only people who can open recreational pot shops are those who were already licensed to sell medical marijuana as of November 2020. Belgrade currently has no medical pot shops.
According to Karp:
- Legal opinions seem to skew to the side that outright prohibition of pot shops might be illegal, especially in Gallatin County, where voters passed Initiative 190 by a 66 to 34 percent margin.
- A county that voted against legalizing pot might be able to keep pot shops out.
- The proposed ordinances puts pot shops at least 500 feet away from churches, parks, schools and residences. That would make it pretty tough to get a shop on Main Street, Karp said, but “We will have a lot of people interested in putting these out of city limits, in industrial parks. They will have to bring those buildings up to code, require lighting, video cameras.”
According to City Attorney Rick Ramler:
- There’s a local option tax possibility for local governments, but it has to be passed at the county level. “The city has no power to enact a tax,” Ramler said.
- Belgrade could increase the needed distance from churches, schools, etc., “but you can’t go less,” he added.
- There are various categories of pot “business” under state statute – storefronts, cultivators, manufacturers, testing labs. Storefronts maybe in town, others in manufacturing districts.
Karp asked council members to review the draft ordinance, educate themselves on the issues, and let the staff know what they wanted to do.
Ballotpedia listed the stated pro and con positions on I-190: The pro-pot position by New Approach Montana, was it “Will create jobs and generate new revenue for the state ... and law enforcement can stop arresting adults for personal marijuana possession and focus on real crime.”
The anti-pot position stated by “Wrong For Montana” was, “Go to Colorado for a test site. They’ve been running for eight years, and look at the traffic accidents, you look at the E.R., you look at the vagrants, you look at the activity in the black market as well as the regular market. It just exploded.”
A report published in September 2020 by the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research said that a 20 percent tax of recreational sales would generate from $43.4 to $52 million in annual revenue, from projected sales of of $217 to $260 million over the five-year period from 2022-2026.
The Manhattan Town Council on Dec. 8 decided to put recreational pot shops to a local vote, possibly on the June primary election ballot, according to the draft minutes of that meeting. Because current law only allows recreational pot to be sold by shops who already licensed for medical pot, it’s currently a non-issue for Manhattan, which has no medical pot shops.
However, new shops can be licensed in July 2023, and if the town allows pot shops after that date, it will need to decide where to allow it and what the regulations will be, stated city attorney Jane Mersen.
Three Forks City Attorney Susan Swimley outlined for Manhattan the “issues” Three Forks has had with outside-the-city-limits CBD manufacturers, including waste disposal, venting and filtering.
Manhattan resident Josh Powell told the Town Council he lives next to a grow and manufacturing facility and “the smell is overwhelming.” He said he would favor banning all pot activities.
Kelly Smith, the Three Forks city treasurer, told the Belgrade News that right now the city use its medical pot regulations for recreational pot, but it is currently a non-issue since the town has no medical pot stores.
“We talked at the last Town Council meeting, Dec. 14,” she said, “and we’ll just have to tweak a couple issues, like our 600-foot limit on stores. Right now we have no licensed stores within the town limits.”
Billings is taking a more high-fee, pragmatic tone with the recreational pot shops it assumes will be opening in nine days.
It plans to charge a $3,950 fee to set up shop in Billings, plus a $350 business license application fee.
A standard Billings business license is $55, according to a story in The Billings Gazette. The city’s finance director Andy Zoeller said the fees are so high so the city can recoup the projected $79,000 annual cost of inspecting, regulating and managing the pot shops.
In Billings, the dispensaries and non-storefront aspects of the pot business will all be limited to areas of the city zoned industrial and heavy commercial, and must sit at least 1,000 feet from schools, parks, churches, and neighborhoods. The proposed limit in Belgrade is 500 feet from those areas.