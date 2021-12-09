For a year, COVID put the kibosh on development at the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, that 53-acre chunk of land next to the Airway Boulevard between Interstate 90 and the Frontage Road.
Not any longer.
Not only is an international chain opening its first “Premium” EVEN hotel in Montana to serve the Belgrade airport, but Bozeman Health is also in the planning stages of building affordable workforce rentals there for its employees. Both building projects were announced within the past week.
The hospital apartment building “is very early in its planning stage,” said Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp. “For some time, the hospital has been looking at workforce affordable planning. The builders need to turn in a proposal to us, then we’ll review it.”
The hospital recently raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour. According to the Bozeman Job Service, it’s been listing around 400 job openings a month.
The development will be on 15 acres in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, with the parcel split roughly in half and each portion separately developed.
“They’re splitting the lot, which makes it a ‘minor subdivision,’ and doing that for financial reasons,” Karp said. Some 100 residential units will be built.
Both developments are on the site of the former Figgins Sand and Gravel pit, the current Knife River gravel operation.
“There are more future plans after Knife River moves,” Karp said. They’ve been slowly moving their operation to the other side of I-90.”
Construction on the hospital employee housing could start as early as next summer and be done towards the end of 2023.
In a press release, hospital representative Edie Willey said Bozeman Health hasn’t determined what the rental prices will be, but they should be affordable for someone making the hospital’s minimum wage.
“It’s gotten to the point a number of our employees cannot afford to live here in Gallatin Valley,” she told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, a detail that makes hiring and retaining employees very difficult.
As for the hotel, construction started about six weeks ago on the four-story project, which is scheduled to be completed late next year. ERES Capital CEO Mike Elliot told the Bozeman DailyChronicle that this has been in the planning for years.
Plans from the developer show a brewery, liquor store, bowling alley and movie theater.
“I’ve heard there’s another hotel proposed, too,” Karp said, “but the developer will just say ‘other businesses are coming.’ “
Every business will have to go through the planning process, he added. “And they’re having a problem. I heard they had planned a fast food restaurant. That’s been held up because now you can’t get help for a fast food place.
“So, COVID was a problem for a year. And now, the rapid escalation in building costs and the supply chain problems.”
Elliot declined to reveal the cost of his hotel project but noted there is a need for a hotel next door to the state’s busiest airport. Usually this size airport would have “at least 10 or 15 hotels within a mile,” he said.
The airport just had a record-breaking year with 1.57 million passengers served.
At Monday’s Belgrade City Council meeting, preliminary plat approval was given for Tract 1 of the Yellowstone Airport Plaza, first proposed in 2017. It will be a mix of commercial, retail and residential. A Holiday gas station already has been built next to the Airway Boulevard traffic circle.
“We’re excited for the gas station,” Karp said in January. “We’re hoping it’s going to bring some visibility to the area and get the ball running.
“The water and sewage lines have been brought in, and streets have been installed,” Karp said last January. “Curb and gutter have been installed, so it’s ready to go.”
Eventually, “at some point you can’t build any more out here (in Belgrade),” Karp concluded. “You run into groundwater. Even though there’s a huge need out here for housing. We have a potential shortage of workforce housing, and having housing close to your workforce is not a bad thing.”
Even the Streamline bus service “Is cognizant of what is going on out here. We are definitely on their radar,” for another bus line, Karp said.
Last fall, the airport opened a 70,000 square foot concourse, including a new bar and restaurant. The expansion cost more than $26.5 million and added five gates.
A few years ago, the airport board tweaked the name of the airport, officially renaming it the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, despite the fact that it is in neither Bozeman nor Yellowstone. Though it is located just outside the city limits of Belgrade, that name tweak didn’t move it to the top of the list for “Google” searches for an airport close to Yellowstone or Big Sky.