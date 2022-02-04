Belgrade's historic red grain elevator went up in flames Friday morning and is an apparent total loss.
The fire at the Columbia Grains grain elevator at 110 Northern Pacific Ave., was reported around 7:10 a.m., by someone at the Rocky Mountain Supply offices just north of the fire, according to officials.
"This will change the skyline of Belgrade forever," interim Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie told the Belgrade News.
A local resident, Roxi White, who lives in an apartment complex just across Jackrabbit Lane, told the Belgrade News that she was walking her dog around 6 a.m. "and I could smell burnt wires.
"It really smelled like burnt wires. I saw a little smoke around 7 a.m., and then it took the fire department about 20 minutes to get here."
RMS sent its office workers home for the day, said retail manager Jeremy Huckleberry; the gas pumps and the convenience store stayed open.
"Thank God it was the grain elevator and not the fertilizer plant that caught fire," said a RMS clerk, "or we'd be closed down."
White added, "It just got more and more engulfed. One after the next. One building after another went down."
Zlomie said the fire department’s shift change is at 7 a.m., which meant the new shift had just started when the fire was called in at 7:08 a.m.
"We had two crews here when the fire was called in – a large amount of staff," he said.
Zlomie said no one was injured in the fire, nor was anyone in the grain elevator when the blaze broke out.
He said the arm of the grain elevator collapsed from the heat of the fire about 20 minutes after it started.
At noon on Friday, Zlomie said, "There's still active fire inside the original silo; the office has burned through the roof; and we have no good assessment regarding the other grain silos.
"But it's not looking good for the original silo."
The cause of the fire is unknown, but crews requested the Montana state fire marshal to investigate. The state's fire investigator was on site by 12:30 p.m.
"We can start putting all the pieces together," Zlomie said.
CVFD was employing a drone from the Montana Highway Patrol to help find the hotspots or safety concerns because there is debris in the area.
Firefighters were still busy knocking down debris off the grain silos with water pressure at mid-day Friday.
Firefighters will be able to access the structure with heavy machinery to investigate; more areas will be safe as they continue to hose down the area and grain silos.
Ziomie said an excavator arrived on site at about noon, and firefighters were also awaiting a crane.
The Belgrade News learned that the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce was one of many groups that pitched in to feed firefighters on Friday.
"The community has been really good to us," Zlomie said. "Bringing us water, food. We've got more pizza than we could ever eat."
Help was offered from other places, too, he added. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called offering whatever extra help the department might need.
According to the Belgrade Centennial history book, the iconic grain elevator used to be the old Independent Grain Co., which started business in 1974. Officials from Columbia Grain told Zlomie the elevator was 102 years old, built circa 1920.
This elevator was the old Springhill elevator, moved to Belgrade in 1973 after it was no longer used in Springhill. It originally sat along the Milwaukee spur line that ran north to Menard. It was moved in one piece, a process that "took considerable time." It's located on what used to be the old Milwaukee Railroad right-of-way.