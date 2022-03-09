...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Belgrade is 175 acres bigger than it was this time last week, after the city council on Monday unanimously voted to annex a large chunk of property located at the west side of Jackrabbit Lane immediately south of Frank Road.
There was never any question that the council would vote to annex the parcel, which was contiguous to the city limits and will be easily served by Belgrade water and sewer. But the debate over doing so was held up for a few weeks because of concerns by neighbors of the property about the zoning proposed there.
Developers of the so-called Jackrabbit Crossing project intend to develop commercial businesses along Jackrabbit Lane and fill the rest of the property mostly with multi-family residential units. Residents living near the parcel said the residential zoning initially proposed was too dense to blend with the rural character of their existing neighborhood.
Before the parcel could be annexed, the city council was required to adopt zoning, the particulars of which became the subject of lengthy public hearings before the Belgrade Planning Board and city council.
The hearing was continued until this week so that developers could present a compromise zoning plan for consideration. Far fewer neighbors showed up at Monday’s city council meeting than at prior hearings, but those who did continued to express their unhappiness with even the compromise plan.
“It’s the lifestyle we live,” said Traci Gilbertson, who lives on West Cameron Bridge Road. “That’s going to brutally change that.”
The zoning map approved by the council this week includes approximately 76 acres of B2 (business zoning) along the Jackrabbit frontage, approximately 20 acres of manufacturing behind it, 57 acres of R-4 zoning, and approximately 21 acres of R-3.
It also designates about 2 acres for PLI (Public Lands and Institutions) zoning, on which the developer has proposed developing a 20-foot walking path along a portion of the western and southern boundaries of the property to serve as a buffer between the densely developed project and existing neighborhoods.
The width of the R-3 strips adjacent to the proposed walking path also were widened in an attempt to placate upset neighbors.