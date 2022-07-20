The Chamber of Commerce would not use the story of this day in an ad.
It was June 11, a routine Monday at the Belgrade News, when the phone rang at 9 a.m. Two strangers from Denver were so angry about how they had been treated by Bozeman police that they went to the phone book and started calling local media outlets until someone finally answered the phone.
Tag, you're it. The Belgrade News was first to pick up the phone, so I grabbed a notebook and headed to the Bozeman motel where the visitors were staying. This should take about 45 minutes, I told myself, to get their story and get back to the work already piled on my desk.
It would be 4:30 p.m. before I got back to the office.
Reporters have a mantra: Write the story; don't be the story. At times that is difficult, if not impossible. This would turn out to be one of those days.
First, a professional disclaimer: This is a less-than-perfect story to report. Our access to records from both "sides" of this story was spotty.
We have copies of all the paperwork the couple had in their possession, as well as part of the initial arrest report. Bozeman Police Capt. Dana McNeil said we couldn't have access to the full report "since it's still an active case." He could only tell us that the defendant, Carlos Maes, was charged with driving with a suspended license. He said we could request a copy of the full report, in writing, which the Belgrade News did last week. However, the clerk at the police department told us it would “be a while” before we received our copy because “there’s quite a backlog” of requests ahead of ours.
As of press time Wednesday, we still had not received it.
Additionally, we were allowed to listen in on Maes' phone calls from a friend in Denver. (More of that later in this wrap-up.) We also heard other phone calls of the girlfriend's later on.
It would be neither a normal day, nor a normal interview. The Denver residents I met had no money or transportation, because the Bozeman police had confiscated their wallets, phones and car. More on that in a bit.
Yes, this saga is about the Bozeman police, but the visitors’ confusion over the location of the airport – which is in Belgrade – set off the chain of events.
This story in a nutshell:
Carlos Maes, 41, and his girlfriend, 40, took a road trip to Bozeman to pick up a mutual friend at our airport. They left Denver at 4 a.m. on July 10. At the time, a quick trip to Bozeman sounded like fun to them. They told me the friend wanted to save some money by not purchasing a plane ticket, so they offered to come and pick her up and drive her back to Denver.
Maes and his girlfriend arrived in town that night and found themselves lost in the area of the North 7th interchange. They wondered, “Where in the heck is the Bozeman airport?”
The couple are the not the first confused tourists who have tried to find the Bozeman airport in Bozeman, only to learn later that it’s nine miles away, in another town.
While they attempted to decipher the garbled directions that their phone GPS devices were giving them, Bozeman police pulled them over near the La Quinta Inn, just past the freeway interchange, supposedly because "of a U-turn" Maes said. The police also told him the license plate on his 2011 Mercedes was not properly illuminated.
When his driver's license was run, Maes came back as a "suspended" driver out of Denver. He later told me that he lagged by a couple days in switching over his insurance when he bought the Mercedes, and that the "suspended status" referred to just that past interaction. He also fumed that an out-of-state misdemeanor can't be probable cause for what was going to happen next.
Whether or not that is true, Maes admitted to me that he argued with the officers, telling them a license plate frame wasn't worth "a felony stop or a misdemeanor stop. And the officers kept looking through the car, looking for anything in plain sight," as probable cause to arrest the couple, he added.
Maes, who is Hispanic, also admits he has a record for assault and fraud but says those days are behind him.
“I’ve been off parole for there years, and I’m doing good,” he told me.
When the police couldn’t find anything in plain sight, he and his girlfriend told me, the cops called in a drug-sniffing dog, which alerted to the presence of drugs in the car. When Maes’ girlfriend called the Belgrade News on Monday morning, she said she didn’t understand why because there were no drugs in the car.
Now, if the police already had probable cause for a search, they likely would have searched without bringing in the dog. The sole purpose of a drug dog sweep is to manufacture probable cause. It's not for nothing that defense attorneys call drug dogs "search warrants on a leash."
As Radley Balko, a criminal justice reporter for the Washington Post, wrote in a Feb. 4, 2019, story about a drug-dog case before the U.S. Supreme Court, "multiple analyses of drug-dog alerts have consistently shown alarmingly high error rates – with some close to and exceeding 50 percent. In effect, some of these K-9 units are worse than a coin flip."
He continued that "Many drug-dogs, then, are not alerting to the presence of drugs, but to their handlers’ suspicions about the presence of drugs. And searches based on little more than law enforcement's suspicions are exactly what the Fourth Amendment is supposed to prevent."
The couple told us the search garnered quite a crowd of local law enforcement.
"We had the lady cop,” Maes said, “then the sarge. Cops in an undercover car. Cop with the drug dog. There were five or six cops there.”
Maes was arrested for the misdemeanor "driving while suspended" charge. And although the drug dog alerted on his Mercedes and it was impounded and then torn apart, no drugs were found, just as his girlfriend predicted.
By the end of the saga, no further charges would be levied. The car would be released back to the couple, and they were allowed to leave town.
"The cop said we were stopped because they couldn't read our license plate. It was about 10:30 p.m. And then they arrested Carlos and kicked me out of the car. I was begging them to not leave me there,” Maes’ girlfriend told the Belgrade News. "They pulled me out of the car. No purse; no phone."
She said they left her late Sunday night in Bozeman on the Frontage Road. She said one officer on scene shrugged and pointed: "Battered womens' shelter about five miles. You can walk."
Dumped late at night in the "middle of nowhere,” she says she was then sexually assaulted, by a guy "in black, with a black faux-hawk" and had to walk herself across town to the hospital while wearing flip flops. She showed me the form she signed at the hospital, allowing her medical records and results of the examination to be released to the Bozeman Police Department to aid in a sexual assault investigation.
I met her and Maes the next morning in their motel room, which had been arranged for them by the county's Victim Services Program.
"I am so tired; I am so humiliated," Maes’ girlfriend said then.
The reason she remains nameless in this story is that the Belgrade News typically doesn't identify sexual assault victims.
The friend they had driven here to collect was with them when I arrived at their hotel room. I was in the room when she received a call from a friend of the trio in Denver. I listened in to the call on speaker.
The caller/friend in Denver said she had just been contacted by someone from the Bozeman Police Department, who asked her why Maes and his girlfriend were in Montana.
She relayed that they asked such questions as, "Are they sex traffickers? Into prostitution?" And then, she said, "They told me you were utterly uncooperative."
So at first the cops suspected drugs, which didn't pan out because the drugs the dog supposedly alerted to didn't exist. Now, it appeared, the cops were searching for another reason to justify further investigation.
The friend who received the call in the hotel room needed to fly back to Denver because her friends had not been able to drive her home as scheduled. She said the delay and this day from hell was costing her $1,800 and possibly her job at a pediatric dental clinic.
She, Maes and his girlfriend traveled in her rental car to the airport to drop it off. After she departed, I took Maes and his girlfriend to the Mr. T tow yard on Bond Street in Bozeman, where they needed to pay off the impound charge for their car. I lent them the money to do so because their wallets also had been confiscated by the police. All I could think about is the scripture in Exodus in which Moses talks of his being "A stranger in a strange land," the context being that God wants us to always be kind to strangers because we may find ourselves in their place someday. You can find random grace in that, that God loves the stranger; that we are to remember that we were all strangers once. But again, this is something I must disclose in the telling of this tale because by helping them financially, I crossed a journalistic line.
The couple had no way to get from the tow yard to the Law & Justice Center to complete the paperwork so that the car could be released to them, so I took them there. By then, it was mid-afternoon. I waited in the car with Maes, while his girlfriend went into the building to do the paperwork.
Earlier that morning, when they first attempted to get their car back, they were told it wasn't ready. They say the police told them, "We have up to 10 days to search the vehicle," and that the search hadn’t yet been completed.
When they finally did see the paperwork, it indicated the police had finished searching the car around 7:30 that morning, even though the three of us were kept cooling our heels for a few more hours at the Law and Justice Center in the afternoon.
Maes' girlfriend told me she finally purposely mentioned that she had been dragging a local reporter around with her all day. After that, she said, the paperwork suddenly appeared, and she was told the car was ready to pick up from the impound lot. It seems the car actually had been ready since about 8 a.m.
When I called the next day, the detention center had no record of Maes being jailed, though he was arrested and kept in a cell for hours.
"They put me in a cell and that was it," he said. "I just waited."
Additionally, the daily paperwork sent from the jail each day to local media did not mention him.
As of press time Wednesday, we at the paper still have not seen that report. But we have seen the trashed Mercedes, complete with window evidently broken out by the Bozeman police. And we also have heard part of a very interesting recording.
When the police confiscated their car and phones, Maes' girlfriend hit "record" button on her iPhone, which the police refused to give her and so was left in the car. I have heard some of what the phone recorded.
It includes comments made by the officers about the “short shorts” Maes was wearing. I heard, “What idiot dresses like that?” This seems somewhat ironic if – as she told me – she begged them not to leave her on the side of the road at night prior to her being sexually assaulted.
I didn’t hear all of the tape, but Maes told me, “You hear them on my phone breaking things in the car. Talking about me. It's disgusting."
I've been doing this job for decades. And I've learned that no person or profession does a good job all the time. That includes both the press and the police.
I was not an eyewitness to the late-night events that precipitated Maes’ arrest, nor to the alleged sexual assault of his girlfriend. I can only relay the story they told me and wait with an open mind for the arrest report or for Bozeman police to be willing to release more details ... or for the case to play out in the legal system.
The couple has hired a Bozeman attorney, but that may be the extent of their willingness to ever have dealings in Montana again. None of the comments I heard in the motel room last week could ever be used in a Travel Montana ad. They included, “Montana can burn to the ground, from border to border,” “I’ll burn in hell before I ever cross this state's borders again,” “What is wrong with you people?” and “Do you treat all tourists this way?”
“We have been in hell in this state for the last 48 hours,” Maes’ girlfriend said.