Manhattan has a new mayor — but not after some unwanted excitement during its special March 29 meeting.
The highpoint — or low points — of Manhattan Town Council meeting came at 7:08 p.m., when the town’s Zoom feed was “Zoom bombed” by a naked man.
For a few seconds the room full of Manhattanites stared in disbelief, then the Zoom feed was rushed by a handful of people and turned off.
About 50 people had packed the council chambers for a standing-room-only special meeting to hear from the 10 candidates for to fill the vacant mayoral seat.
Traig Howells, a district manager for Sysco, was picked March 29 to fill in as mayor of Manhattan until the November election. Howells, 63, finishes out the term of former mayor Glen Clements.
Clements resigned the day after a raucous March town council meeting that included yelling over the state-mandated update of the town’s growth plan. That was on top of an equally raucous February council meeting, when a faction of the council moved to make Manhattan an anti-abortion “Sanctuary City.”
At that meeting Clements had been the tie-breaker to vote down the motion. He joined Ryan Engbretson and Morgan Taylor. Jeff Powell and Betsy Mancuso voted for the sanctuary city proposal.
Last week, each candidate had 10 minutes to speak about themselves and why they should be appointed to the mayor’s seat. Candidates spoke in a chosen, random order.
Howells is a 1978 graduate of Manhattan High School, and said he’d “lived in Manhattan for about 60 years.”
He spoke of “keeping Manhattan’s character, and bring in proper industry, private industry. We need to keep our teachers so they can afford a house here.”
The council had a list of questions they asked each candidate, which was guaranteed to get a lot of generic answers. The candidates wanted more businesses in town, but also pledged to respect Manhattan’s agriculture roots.
After eight candidates had spoken, Toby Goodman, the pastor of Manhattan’s Bridge Church, who promoted Mark Dickson’s Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn initiative, pulled his candidacy for the council. The Texas-based pastor and anti-abortion rights activist has been advocating for local anti-abortion ordinances in numerous states.
During a public comment period, Elaine Skinner-Hale read from the Montana Constitution’s Code of Ethics regarding “Public Duty and Private Interest.” (Abortion access) “Is the law in Montana,” she said. “Who (here) is really gonna give us the best public service without their private interest? My Bible is the Constitution.”
Goodman later asked the council to appoint Howells, and said he knew “he’d obey the law.”
Powell, Mancuso and Taylor voted for Howells.
The council skipped over candidates Buck Buchanan and Craig Bergstedt, who between them had previous service on the town council.
In the February meeting, Bergstedt, Buchanan and Engbretson had spoken against the anti-abortion sanctuary city proposal, as had Rocky Hamilton, a former Manhattan policeman who had also applied for Clements’ seat.
In February, Manhattan City attorney Jane Mercen had cautioned the council against the proposed initiative, saying it was illegal and defending it would cost the city financially.