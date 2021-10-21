This fall there will be a lot of familiar faces at Manhattan Town Council meetings – and all without the muss and fuss of an election.
In September, the council took advantage of a state law allowing towns to cancel elections if only one person is running for a seat and to instead award the election by acclamation.
Ryan Engbretson was returned to the seat he has held since March, when the council appointed him to finish the unexpired term of Councilman Greg Schack after his resignation. Joshua Powell was the other candidate who will take a seat on the council by acclamation, and Glen Clements will begin his second term as Manhattan’s mayor.
Also this fall, the city of Three Forks awarded one council seat and the mayoralty by acclamation. The Belgrade City Council declined to cancel the election for two council seats and instead proceed with the election for which only one candidate in each ward had applied. Council members agreed someone might want to run a write-in campaign and should have the opportunity to do so.
Clements is a U.S. Navy veteran and a geological engineer with experience in civil engineering. He has been in Manhattan for 10 years.
Four years ago, he told the newspaper that his decision to run could be attributed to it being in his blood — a family joke that his father was the self-proclaimed mayor of Silver Star, a small Montana town near Yellowstone National Park, which has no government.
But now, with one term under his belt, Clements said, “The big thing in Manhattan is the sewer plant upgrade. Phase 1, an upgrade to meet more stringent regulations should start in the next few weeks. Then we have 18 months to have the construction done. We’ve been 2½ years on this.
“And growth. That’s always a concern. We’ve got a couple subdivisions (that want to build here). But we are at our limits for potable water. If you want to build in Manhattan, you need to show up with your own water rights.”
Clements said that one of those subdivisions, Pioneer Crossing, had managed to dig its own production well and circumvented the water issue.
Another possible subdivision, Manhattan Orchards, is on hiatus, and “they need to get preliminary plats to us,” Clements said
Recently, the town has been dealing with a Manhattan Orchards infrastructure repayment due the town to the tune of $220,000.
“It’s a regulatory thing,” Clements said. “They’re agreeing to pay ‘if’ we do this. It goes back to 2005. A lot of things that save them money but aren’t good for the town, like letting them put in flat curbs, instead of 7-inch curbs. Saves them money, but ...”
Ryan Engbretson, 46, is a construction superintendent for Martell Construction and has lived in Manhattan for 17 years. He says he was asked to replace Greg Schack, who quit without explanation midway through his term circa 2019.
Why run?
“I want to work with people and solve problems,” he told the Belgrade News. “And I want to keep Manhattan the way it is. A good small town. The newness (of town council) is off for me. Now I’m figuring out what the issues are.”
The Belgrade News has been unable to reach Josh Powell for an interview; however, back in March, he applied for the council seat vacated by Greg Schack at the same time as Ryan Engbretson.
Powell said then that he believes growth is the most compelling issue facing Manhattan right now, and that he wanted to help establish “a steady growth that will be healthy.”
“I think we need to step back and analyze instead of jumping on board with all this development,” he said then.
Powell, who grew up in Cardwell, said he values the small-town values in Manhattan, where “the community comes together and supports each other.