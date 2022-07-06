For the past three years, the Manhattan Senior Center has been losing volunteers left and right and now it is seeking help across the board.
The center needs volunteers to work in the kitchen and to help with special events and activities. Duties range from helping prepare lunches to playing games with the patrons.
The center is also seeking a paid substitute cook to help the full-time chef.
Center Director Jan Van Dyke said the shortages began during the pandemic, and the numbers haven’t recovered since.
“We’ve lost about three-fourths of our help due to COVID,” she said.
The center suffers least for staff during the summer months, when service organizations like the Belgrade Girl Scouts help feed and entertain the seniors who dine there every week. However, after the summer, the young volunteers leave for school or other obligations, so center staff are advertising in hopes of augmenting the staff before fall.
Van Dyke said the center has benefited from the volunteers who are willing to pitch in as much as possible. They include her pastor’s wife, who fills in as a substitute cook, and local teenagers who want to lend a hand during the summer. And Treasurer Joann Oldenburger is part of the team that helps organize events and make sure everything runs smoothly.
The Manhattan Senior Center not only serves in-person meals to nearly four dozen seniors, but also provides inexpensive community meals for those in need.
“I hope more people will come in and realize it’s not just for seniors. I have a man in his 50s and another in his 40s come in because you can’t get this much in a meal for this price anywhere,” Van Dyke said.
This organization also delivers Meals on Wheels to about 30 homes in the Manhattan area.
The Manhattan Senior Center serves lunches every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 11:45. All are welcome. Admission is $5 for seniors and $7 for the general public.
The senior center is also available to rent for a fee ranging from $50 to $75, depending on whether the kitchen will be used.
For more information on volunteering, renting the space or reserving a lunch, contact the Manhattan Senior Center at (406) 284-6501.