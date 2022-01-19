On the advice of city staff, the Belgrade City Council on Tuesday postponed granting preliminary plat approval for the final two phases of the Meadowlark Ranch Planned Unit Development and continued a public hearing on the matter until its Feb. 22 meeting.
Planning Director Jason Karp explained that one of the last remaining issues is how Oakland Companies, the project developer, intends to meet the parkland requirement. The subdivision regulations require that 11 percent of the area of land divided into lots of one-half acre or smaller must be dedicated for parks. Instead of developing all of that into traditional parks, Oakland has asked to apply undeveloped open space in the PUD to the parkland requirement. The application states that the requirement has been met, because 19 acres of open space – mostly in the floodplain, and including a .488-acre traditional park – will be provided along with the existing open space in the Meadowlark Ranch development.
The council decided Tuesday to solicit comment on the proposal from the city park board at its next meeting on Feb. 8 and 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. The park board has no power to deny the application, but city staff recommended their review nonetheless.
The applicants have asked for two other relaxations of the zoning requirements: one to enable development of 50-foot instead of 60 foot road rights of way, as well as some forgiveness of not meeting minimum lot size (10,000 square feet) where necessary. Karp said the net density of the entire project would meet the zoning requirement if the second relaxation were granted.
The final two phases of the PUD encompass 73 acres and would include 145 single-family lots.
The Belgrade Planning Board voted 3-2 earlier this month to deny the preliminary plat application because of concerns about floodplain in the area. Karp said that when the city annexed the property in 2005, there was an extensive amount of floodplain on the north side of the railroad berm that was noted on FEMA flood insurance rate maps.
John Halvorson of Sanderson Stewart, representing Oakland, told the council that the property has since been re-mapped by FEMA and earthwork has been completed to “gently channelize the floodplain.”
“We’ve drawn all the lots so that even in that extreme (100-year flood) event, it will not ingress on anybody’s property,” Halvorson said, adding that as a condition of development, the minimum ground floor elevation for all structures will be at least 2 feet above the floodplain and no basements will be allowed in the final phase of development.
During the public hearing, a few neighbors of the project expressed doubts about the effectiveness of floodplain mitigation, the road rights-of-way and traffic volumes and speeds. The plat application has solicited written comment from concerned neighbors, as well.