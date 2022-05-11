Belgrade, it’s time to get moony. Throw some shade at the solar system.
The universe is doubling down on Planet Earth this weekend, with the somewhat rare simultaneous occurrence of both a full moon and a lunar eclipse.
Therefore, the Belgrade Library is throwing its own celestial party to celebrate these stellar happenings – a “Moon Eclipse” Party this coming Sunday, May 15.
“We want this to be a family event, a community event,” said Belgrade Community Library Director Gale Bacon.
This planetary shindig starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Main and Quaw, and progresses through the Solar System. Lunar walkers will go from planet to planet, station to station, until they end up at the Senior Center for ice cream.
This walk should take about an hour.
“When you begin the walk, you get a ‘Solar Passport,’” Bacon said. “You go through all the planets, get your passport stamped, get a prize at every station.”
Each station will have its own “solar tablecloth” and special give-aways – moon rocks, planetary pencils, etc.
“At every stop, the person or group sponsoring it will have facts about their planet. We want this to be family fun AND for people to learn something about each planet,” Bacon said.
Stockman’s Bank, the PTA, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, the Belgrade Community Coalition and the firms building the new library are among the groups sponsoring “planets.”
Alas, if you are an aficionado of Pluto, you will be disappointed. Whomever was the planetary sticker broker for the Belgrade Library did not include Pluto.
“We are neutral on the subject of Pluto,” Bacon told the Belgrade News. “It is just not included in this particular planet walk.”
The downtown planetary walk is from 2 to 4 p.m., and the eclipse viewing at the senior center starts at 9:30 p.m. It’s not mandatory, but it’s better to do the planets in their real order, Bacon said. But that part of the fun lasts for two hours, “so, of course, people could start the walk and then finish it later,” as long as it’s by 4 p.m.
And what would a planetary walk be without ice cream?
There will two kinds, some “astronaut ice cream,” using the exact recipe NASA used in the 1960s when it sent American astronauts into space with their own dessert; and some local Wilcoxson’s. The astronaut ice cream is more memorable for how good it isn’t, the Belgrade News was told.
Meanwhile, back at the Senior Center, the eclipse viewing starts at 9:30, and the library will supply telescopes.
“You can bring your own telescopes, too,” Bacon said, “and binoculars.
“We want this to be a fun community event. No one else has done this; it’s unique to Belgrade. Just show up Sunday. You don’t need to sign up beforehand. It starts with the planetary walk in the afternoon and ends with an eclipse viewing that night at the senior center.”