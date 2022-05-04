It won’t be long before the skyline in the Jackrabbit commercial area south of Interstate 90 looks considerably different than it does now.
Florida-based Rimrock Companies has announced plans to develop a four-story Extended Stay America hotel just east of the Stockman Bank building – but that project is not to be confused with already underway south of the bank. There, construction already has commenced on a new Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply location – the third in the Gallatin Valley and the 35th company-wide.
Belgrade City Planner Jason Karp said a building permit hasn’t yet been issued for the hotel project, though he expects it won’t take long to issue after the company submits plans to the city.
Rimrock Companies representative Greg Gastineau said construction will begin as soon as the permit is approved.
Gastineau said the hotel will fill a niche not “currently represented in Belgrade.” The average length of stay for customers of the brand’s other properties is 27 days, he said.
Given the city’s proximity to the airport, he added, company officials believe the “unique product type” will be very successful.
Meanwhile, concrete is being poured this week at the new Murdoch’s site. John Atchison, Murdoch’s construction manager, said the store likely won’t be ready to open until spring of next year.
“As you know, the labor pool around the valley is pretty poor,” Atchison told the Belgrade News. “We expect this one to take a little bit longer than usual to open.”
Atchison said the 45,000- square foot facility will be about the same size as Murdoch’s Bozeman store.
Asked why the company felt it was time to build a third location not far from the existing Bozeman and Four Corners locations, Atchison said, “We’re just answering our customers’ needs and we’ll be in a little closer proximity to the interstate.”
Walker Construction is the contractor for the project.