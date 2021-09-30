The Belgrade Community Library has a new Adult Services librarian.
In her new role, Liz Johnson, a Billings native who recently moved to Belgrade after living in Bozeman for 10 years, will put to work her undergraduate degree in literature, her advanced degrees in popular literature and library science.
Johnson earned her master’s in library science in Dublin, Ireland, where she lived and studied for a year. She describes the experience as being part of a “big, expensive book club,” and the entire experience as valuable in broadening her horizons beyond Montana.
Johnson formerly worked for the Bozeman Public Library, but the opening in Belgrade happened to coincide with her move to Belgrade. After a couple of weeks on the job so far, she is enjoying the close interaction with library patrons and the camaraderie among the library staff.
Library work is attractive to her, Johnson says, because “libraries are so versatile.” She enjoys the variety of tasks and the opportunity as Adult Services librarian to organize events and discover what else interests library patrons.
Johnson is in charge of arranging everything from adult classes offered by the library to special events, such as lectures and an upcoming candidate forum on Oct. 13.
She invites anyone who has ideas or feedback about library programs for adults to contact her at the Belgrade Library.
Though Johnson believes she also would enjoy working in an academic setting, the community library job is appealing because, “I’ve always wanted to work in a library and be part of a community.”
In Belgrade, she says, she is excited about the opportunity “to build on top of a great foundation I’m walking into.”
