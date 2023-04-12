...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 4 to 8 inches over the Bear's Paw Mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult and
visibility at times could be below one half mile. Isolated power
outages possible due to the heavy wet snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be most impactful during the
nighttime and morning hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
The old firehall and current city Public Works building is in the midst of a demolition due to be completed by mid-May.
Belgrade’s Main Street is getting a facelift, and simultaneously is losing some history.
The old city firehall is currently being demolished, to make way later this spring for the groundbreaking of the new $16 million library. That will probably happen in mid-May, said City Manager Neil Cardwell.
In the interim, the police and fire departments are using the abandoned building to run drills and training exercises one last time.
Since 2020, it’s housed the city’s Public Works Department after the Belgrade Fire Department moved to a new building at the airport.
Old-timers remember the firehall as the scene of the town’s annual Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast, which started circa 1900 as the “Chuckwagon Breakfast” to thank Belgrade for supporting the volunteer firemen. That breakfast continued until recently when the fire department moved to the airport. The old cinder block firehall was built circa 1965. The building was constructed by the firemen themselves.
In a large game of musical chairs, Public Works has been moved to land adjacent to the city’s Water Treatment Plant. In 2022 the Belgrade City Council approved acquiring a permanent easement on land owned by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).
“It actually works quite well for us and quite well for DNRC as well,” said then-city manager Ted Barkley during a presentation to the city council, after which they approved acquiring 20-30 acres of DNRC property adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant off Lagoon Road.
“The city hopes to have the new library open for the 2024 Fall Festival, which also used to use the old firehall for its pancake breakfast. The new library will “anchor Main Street,” said Cardwell. The city will have some of the Lewis & Clark Park closed off during construction, but one of the first phases will also be to complete the new parking lot for the park, “hopefully in time for the splash pad season,” he added. Parts of Davis Street will be closed for the construction.
“It’s an exciting time for Belgrade,” Cardwell said. The library will be a focal point “for the downtown area ... and we are working hard with Martel Construction to be mindful of the construction location and keep as much of the park open as possible throughout the process.”