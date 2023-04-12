Belgrade News firehall

The old firehall and current city Public Works building is in the midst of a demolition due to be completed by mid-May.

 By Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News

Belgrade’s Main Street is getting a facelift, and simultaneously is losing some history.

The old city firehall is currently being demolished, to make way later this spring for the groundbreaking of the new $16 million library. That will probably happen in mid-May, said City Manager Neil Cardwell.

