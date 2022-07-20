Growing up in Corvallis, Mont., the first time I heard mention of Belgrade was in 1976 when we played the Panthers for the State Football Championship. Both schools were Class B, and both towns were just a blip on the map. At that time, I never would have imagined that I would eventually live in Belgrade and truly call it home.
I have served Belgrade Senior Center as executive director since November 2017 and I have experienced a community that is eager and willing to help. Volunteers jump at the chance to serve our seniors by delivering Meals on Wheels, assisting with the daily running of the Center, and making our special events run smoothly. The Belgrade School District stepped in and provided meals to our seniors when our staff was down with COVID 19, and local businesses have donated financially to help keep our programs running. We are part of a remarkable community!
Along with the rest of Gallatin County, Belgrade Senior Center continues to see significant growth and increased costs. We are funded solely by grants and donations, along with some program fees, and even though the Center has done well the last couple of years, we are beginning to see how all these things combined could create a hardship down the road. Our main goal is to keep our senior population living instead of just aging, and it would be devastating if we were unable to continue to serve this valuable part of society.
But now, thanks to the city of Belgrade, the future looks secure. As a department of the city, the Center will continue to grow and serve our seniors well. The city of Belgrade has been a huge help over the years, taking care of our lawn (thank you Steve Klotz and Department of Public Works), financially supporting us by generously supplementing our yearly budget for the past several years and offering advice and assistance to help us do our job well.
I would like to thank our city council, Mayor Russ Nelson, City Manager Neil Cardwell, and City Attorney Rick Ramler for working to bring us under the umbrella of the city. I would also like to thank our Center Board of Directors and lawyer Melanie Schell for all the time and effort spent to make this transition possible.
We look forward to exploring what all this will mean for the future of our Center and the senior population of this great place I now call home.
Lisa Beedy is the executive director of the Belgrade Senior Center.