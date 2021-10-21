The city of Belgrade is poised to adopt permanent zoning on a large swath of land on the northwest edge of town, including where the city council imposed emergency interim zoning to block development of a gravel pit more than a year ago.
The property is located between Bolinger Road, Collins Road, and south of Weaver Road, and most of it is currently zoned R-2 and R-3 through an interim zoning ordinance that was adopted by the council in July 2020 to block a proposed gravel pit. The farthest northwest area adjacent to Collins and Weaver roads is currently unzoned but lies within one mile of the city limits and is therefore eligible for extra-territorial zoning by the city.
Belgrade’s Planning Director Jason Karp told the council at its meeting Monday that while it will be a while before development occurs there, the Planning Board and city staff recommend adopting the zoning ordinances to prevent future uses – such as gravel pits – that may not be compatible with Belgrade Growth Policy.
He also reminded the council that the interim zoning it approved for the area in July 2020 and renewed for one year in January is eligible for only one more yearlong extension. By establishing permanent zoning now, the need to renew it again in a few months will be eliminated.
No citizens commented during public hearings on the zoning recommendations Monday. The council scheduled public hearings and final adoption of the ordinances for Nov. 1.
Karp said that in response to neighbors’ concerns about the density of development proposed for the area, the city is proposing lower density (R-2) zoning adjacent to Collins Road, with higher density zoning on the interior.
The proposed zoning also includes some areas of business and light industrial (M1) zoning. The M1 zone would be for storage of larger vehicles so that neighborhood residents would have somewhere to park boats and RVs. The business zones would be reserved for services such as gas stations, convenience stores, offices or light retail.
“The Growth Policy does allow for some neighborhood-serving commercial projects” for an area that “at full buildout will be bigger than a lot of towns in Montana,” Karp told the council.
Karp added that it will be some time before the projects come up for preliminary platting, and that there will be many more public hearings during the subdivision processes.
