The Three Forks City Council this week decided against asking its citizens to vote for or against a resolution that would prohibit the cultivation, manufacture, sale or transport of marijuana in the city limits.
The idea originally was floated at the council’s June 28 meeting, after staff suggested that Three Forks citizens might welcome the chance to just say no to pot shops in town.
Gallatin County was among the so-called “green” counties that last fall decisively voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in Montana. Whether Three Forks voters feel the same as other Gallatin County residents is unknown.
After a short discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted 4-2 against putting the question to voters in November. During the discussion, the point was raised that even if marijuana-related businesses were banned in town, their proprietors could set up shop just outside the city limits.
Councilman Gene Townsend suggested that because there are people who are going to use recreational marijuana in Three Forks regardless of where they buy it, the city could benefit by levying taxes on sales.
“Let’s tax it – let’s get some money out of this,” he said.
Currently, there is one CBD manufacturing business in Three Forks.
Taxing marijuana sales isn’t an original idea. Voters in 13 counties, including Gallatin County, approved the local option sales tax for medical and recreational marijuana during the federal primary election on June 7. The taxes would have added a 3 percent sales tax to each, which would have stacked with the state’s 20 percent tax on recreational marijuana and 4 percent tax on medical marijuana.
In Gallatin County, there were 19,178 votes in favor of the additional tax on recreational marijuana, and 5,575 against. The margin of approval was slimmer for medical marijuana, with 13,885 votes for and 10,715 votes against the added tax.
Later in June, the Gallatin County Commission unanimously rejected voter-approved local marijuana sales taxes after a mistake in following public notice requirements put the votes in question.
The decision was made during the election canvass for the June 7 federal primary election at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The rejection of the pair of taxes means that they will not go into effect.State law required that notices be issued prior to the election. Those notices were not issued on time by Eric Semerad, the Gallatin County election administrator.Semerad said that he did put out three notices, which the law requires, but all after the timeframe lined out in state law. The first notice was published on May 22.