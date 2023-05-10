When Belgrade waded through possible fireworks ordinance changes last summer, Bozeman was repeatedly referenced as the symbol of a town too 'Californicated' and uptight to be truly Montana.
Blue-collar Belgrade would proudly keep its noisy fireworks, and to heck with its whiny, upscale neighbor a few miles away.
The Bozeman City Commission is poised to do just what Belgrade refused to do last year, outlaw all fireworks within city limits, and instead have a city-sponsored fireworks show on July 4.
Last summer, Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell had offered just that, to swap out the residents' personal fireworks for a city-sponsored show. That suggestion didn't get far, since the airport's proximity to town makes fireworks both an aeronautical nightmare and a giant legal no-no.
In its recent coverage of the changes to Bozeman's fireworks ordinance, local CBS affiliate KBZK-TV stated that Belgrade, too, would be revisiting its fireworks regs.
Huh? Really? The town practically came to blows last summer over the whole megillah of fireworks yea or nay in Belgrade. And this paper hasn't heard any whiff of revisiting that idea.
So we asked Belgrade Mayor Russ Nelson. "No, no, no," he said. "Last year the council extended the ban for 22 years. And I expect nothing to happen (in Belgrade). There has been absolutely no discussion with me or the city manager. Or the council."
Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell told the Belgrade News he had "No idea" what KBZK was talking about.
"It's not on our radar at all. The council made it very clear they (fireworks) were allowed and did not want to bring it up again. That is definitely not the City(s) stance," he said.
The proposed Bozeman ordinance comes with a $500 fine for anyone using or selling fireworks. If it passes its second reading, it would go into effect this Fourth of July. The ordinance would ban the sale and discharge of fireworks within the city, and in county "islands" surrounded by the city.
Though the draft originally would have allowed for novelty items like party poppers, commissioners approved adding an amendment to only allow for sparklers without magnesium.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle stated that Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said increased density, drought concerns and complaints from those with pets, small children or with PTSD as reasons behind the ordinance.
The same reasons were listed last summer regarding a ban in Belgrade, but not enough people cared to swing votes towards the "no" column. Belgrade voted down its ban 4-2.
Before 2004, Waldo said, fireworks were prohibited in Bozeman. Waldo said the change would bring Bozeman in line with other Montana cities — Missoula prohibits most fireworks except novelty items and Billings and Helena have a total ban.
So. Come July, a lot of Bozemanites will probably hit the road and drive nine miles to Belgrade for their fireworks fix.