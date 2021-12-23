On Monday evening, family, fellow council members and city staff filled the Belgrade City Council chambers for cake and a retirement send-off for outgoing councilmen Brad Cooper and Ken Smith.
Cooper first joined the Belgrade City Council in 1989; Smith in 2013. Cooper’s tenure makes him the city’s longest serving Belgrade councilor.
The Belgrade News asked both men if they had any after-the-fact retirement regret?
“If I was 10 years younger I’d stay on,” joked Smith. “Every year I have less energy for this. Now, our council meetings run three hours, and then you have all the board meetings after that.”
Cooper, who served almost 34 years, joked that “By 34 years, you’ve got people coming up to you, saying ‘Shouldn’t you have left earlier?’ We’ve had a good council the last eight years. That makes it easier. Before that eight years, not so good. It all depends – level-headed people, and it’s a good council.”
Smith’s Ward 1 seat will be filled by Renae Mattimoe; Smith’s Ward 3 seat by Martha Sellers. Both Mattimoe and Sellers were the only candidates who sought their respective seats in November’s election.
