Montana's Brandley Peabody competes in bareback riding on his way to a first-place finish at the Three Forks Rodeo.

 DAVID HOLLENBACK PHOTOGRAPHY

The Three Forks Rodeo Arena Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.

The meeting will be held the Three Forks City Hall (206 South Main Street) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

