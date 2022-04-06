The city of Belgrade has temporarily scrapped a proposal to raise speed limits in city school zones after receiving considerable public comment about the proposal first introduced to the council in March.
According to Belgrade City Manager Neil Cardwell, the city received a handful of e-mail communications from concerned citizens, and several city council members also heard from their constituents about the proposal. He said Belgrade Schools Superintendent Godfrey Saunders also received a fair number of comments from both parents and school staff.
“We want to scrap this ordinance and start from scratch,” Cardwell said.
The proposal put forth by city staff and preliminarily approved by the council last month would have set speed limits in school zones at 20 miles per hour. Many city school zones now are posted at 15 mph.
The proposed ordinance also stated that the school zone speed limit would be in effect between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session.
Cardwell said that the number of public comments received on the speed zone issue was more than he has seen on any other issue since he came on board as city manager nearly six months ago.
The council offered those citizens who showed up to testify at Tuesday’s previously scheduled public hearing on the matter to air their view. Four citizens, including a Saddle Peak Elementary crossing guard who shared some harrowing tales, showed up to expressed concerns about raising speed limits around schools.
Those sentiments were consistent with those received by the city in the past two weeks, Cardwell said.
“The most common thread is support for remaining at 15 mph,” he told the Belgrade News, though he added that “a smaller number of people commented on being excited to see a 20 mph standard” and some expressed support for lifting school zone limits on weekends and in the summer when school is not in session.
“I want to see us (the city) work with the schools to identify critical crossings, put more lighted controls in those areas, and allow them to ‘turn them on’ when needed for special events,” Cardwell added. “This project is a cost and would need to be planned and budgeted for.
“We are committed to the safety of our citizens, which includes our most vulnerable and precious school-aged children. We also want to protect the amazing staff that every school day gets our children into the classroom safely. We (the city) are committed to being partners with the school district on this issue and in general,” Cardwell said.