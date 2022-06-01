Belgrade’s Senior Center is on its way to its next chapter – as a a full-fledged department of Belgrade city government, giving it the same status as the Belgrade Community Library.
The center’s board of directors recently voted 7-0 to dissolve its nonprofit status, the next-to-last step before it can come under the umbrella of local government, Executive Director Lisa Beedy told the Belgrade News.
“The board approved dissolving our nonprofit status, and now we have to have the membership vote on it,” she said. “The membership votes on that June 20, after lunch, about 12:45. To make it legal, we have to have at least 25 members here to vote, and then we can send the paperwork to the state so we start the fiscal year off with the city.”
The center’s day-to-day operations will not change, Beedy said.
“We’ll be much like the city library, with our meals and our activities,” she explained. “What will be different is that we’ll be city employees, including city wages, and they’ll take over our bills. By law, we have to stay senior services; we appreciate them.”
The Belgrade Senior Center “is at a crossroads,” Beedy continued. “It was either do this, or the members would have to step up to do major fund-raising.”
The center is actually a victim of its own success. The center shut down for 15 months during pandemic restrictions and slowly reopened in June 2021. When the center shut down, more Belgradians “discovered” the center’s “Meals on Wheels” deliveries. The center delivered 12,000 meals last year.
“We are on a pace to deliver 18,000 meals this year,” Beedy said. “To deliver that many meals, we need support. We are delivering at least 50 meals a day, and the city is growing. With COVID, people learned about Meals on Wheels.”
Recipients of the meals aren’t charged a set fee; instead, the food is delivered for “a donation,” Beedy added. That means the center can’t count on a specific revenue stream from the program.
“To us, this (the city taking over the senior center) is a win-win. We’ve had a significant jump in costs. Food costs are going up, and we’ve had to hire another person. It’s really a gift what the city has offered us,” she said.
To make sure the transition goes smoothly, the center hired a lawyer who specializes in nonprofits.
“It’s written into our agreement that this building stays a senior center,’ Beedy said. “I have faith in them; we’ll still have our jobs, and even a little more.”
The Belgrade Senior Center has 226 members, and due are $20 a year. Operations are “pretty much” back to normal after the COVID lockdown, Beedy said.
The center has added an art class (“bring your own stuff and paint”), a Tuesday sing-a-long, and a Breakfast Club that meets on the fourth Thursday of the month.
“That’s open to the public, and you order off a menu, from $3 to $8. We get 20 to 28 people for breakfast,” Beedy said.
The only program “victim”of the COVID shutdown was bingo.
“We had to stop it for a while,” Beedy said. “Only two people would show, and you need at least five. It seems we need a whole new generation of bingo players, but we’ll start up again in the fall.”
Beedy noted that the socialization and opportunities are important to Belgrade’s seniors. During the 15-month COVID shutdown, some “10 or 12 members died,” she added, “although only a couple died from COVID. I think being isolated was hard on people.”
The center, located at 92 E. Cameron, is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The phone number is (406) 388-4711.