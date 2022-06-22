It was a little bit chaotic, admitted Belgrade Senior Center Executive Director Lisa Beedy, but a Monday afternoon vote of the center’s membership to officially become a part of the city of Belgrade passed 77-3.
Before the vote, “We had 85 people packed in here for lunch. We were pretty much at capacity, with people sitting on tables and everywhere,” Beedy said. “It was good; it was calm.”
Alas, in all the jampacked chaos, no one thought to record the moment for history.
“No, I wish I had thought to take a picture,” Beedy said. “There was so much else going on.”
With the lure of a chicken fried steak lunch, the membership came out in full force to make its wishes know. Gale Bacon, director of the Belgrade Community Library, “did a great job explaining what it’s like to be under the umbrella of the city,” Beedy said. “The city will acquire everything – our assets – and they will oversee maintenance. Our employees will become city employees.
“Day to day there will be no difference,” Beedy added. “There will just be a lot of behind-the-scenes activity. We’ve been mowing our own lawn for years; now the city will do it. And the snowplowing. And if the building needs maintenance, the city will take care of it.”
Belgrade City Councilor Kristine Menicucci talked to the group at Monday’s lunch. She joked that “The man who’s been clearing the snow off the parking lot is thrilled. Says he doesn’t have to put his jumpsuit on anymore,” since the city Public Works will take over that duty.
What’s next?
“All our paperwork has gone to the state attorney general, then the assets can be transferred (to the city, from the nonprofit senior center). Then we’ll be an official department of the city. The city is very happy,” Beedy said.
During the Belgrade City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Police Chief Dustin Lensing – sitting in for City Manager Neil Cardwell – said, “Welcome to the Senior Center; we’re glad to have them.”
Beedy also addressed the council on Tuesday.
“We’re excited,” she said. “It’s coming at a great time.”
To illustrate how the center is growing, Beedy said the center was served 9,000 meals in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
“This year we’re due to do over 18,000 meals by the end of June for this fiscal year,” she said. “We’re seeing huge growth. It’s exciting.”
Where did the three “no” votes come from?
“I don’t know,” Beedy said, but in general I would guess it was from members who’ve been here since the beginning and have some ‘skin in the game’ and just weren’t sure about the change.”
This year marks the center’s 50th anniversary. It was started in 1972 by nine members who initially delivered “meals on wheels” to other Belgrade seniors.