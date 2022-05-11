Belgrade and the contractor working on expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant have agreed to an out-of-court settlement to compensate the construction firm for COVID-related time delays.
The city and Strategic Consulting Solutions agreed to the terms during a 10-hour mediation in Seattle last week. City Manager Neil Cardwell told the Belgrade News that if the city council agrees to the terms of the settlement next week, Belgrade will pay an additional $1.35 million to SCS. The money will be taken from a $2 million American Rescue Plan Act grant awarded to the city specifically for the wastewater project.
Cardwell said Belgrade also removed one item from the scope of work for the project, which will result in a $1.1 million contract back to the city. That part of the project – draining and relining the existing sewage lagoons – will instead be added to a future phase of the plant expansion if the Montana Department of Environmental Quality approves the change.
Since the construction bid was awarded to SCS in July 2020, the project has been affected by higher materials costs, as well as supply chain and labor issues. Last September, then-City Manager Ted Barkley informed the council that the $32.9 million contract would not cover the higher cost of construction materials for the project. At the time, he estimated that those higher costs would end up amounting to between $1 million and $3 million.
City officials have since been negotiating with SCS to determine which increased costs the city may be responsible for. Cardwell said this week that the settlement is for time extension costs only.
“We did not award any unit price increases or damages because that’s not allowed in the contract,” he said. “We did agree to this time delay.”
SCS also made some concessions during the negotiations, agreeing to waive an additional claim of $7 million in bid errors, Cardwell said.
The funding agencies that administer oversight of municipal public utility projects also must approve the settlement before it can be finalized.
Cardwell said Belgrade officials were very pleased with the outcome of the mediation.
“It means we’re not going to have to go to litigation, which saves both parties a lot of money,” he said. “We’re going to get a quality project, which SCS has been delivering.”
The cost of the mediation will be between $10,000 and $15,000, Cardwell said. And the total cost of the wastewater project is likely to come in a bit over $40 million upon completion, due to additional engineering costs.
With the legal matters settled, the city expects that the new plant will be able to start receiving wastewater by late summer, and the rest of the construction to be finished by year end.
“In the original scope, we (the plant) should have been online by now,” Cardwell said. “We granted a 158-day time extension a couple of weeks ago and pushed out all of those milestones.”
Once the plant comes online, Cardwell said it is conceivable that on paper it will be at capacity, due to Belgrade’s tremendous growth rate.
“When a subdivision asks for platting, we have to issue the letter that we are able to serve it (with utilities),” Cardwell said. “We have a lot of subdivisions in the pipeline that are waiting to receive that letter.
“We anticipate that unless we get a rule change from DEQ, this new plant will be at paper capacity very quickly,” Cardwell added. “We could very well get close to that capacity even though (wastewater’s) not physically flowing through the pipes.”
The regulations mean that DEQ could “potentially make us do Phase II sooner than later,” said Cardwell. “We’re working with DEQ management behind the scenes to try to draw attention to this issue.
“The rules aren’t really set up for a fast-growing city,” he said.