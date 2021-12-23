The cost of everything is rising lately, including building a wastewater treatment plant in Belgrade – and that means sewer bills for everyone in the city are going to increase after the first of the year.
The State Revolving Fund, the agency that administers oversight of municipal public utility projects financed through the sale of bonds, has reviewed Belgrade’s finances and determined the city needs to raise its sewer rates before more bonds can be issued to keep the construction project going.
“It is that agency and players in it that get to make the final call based on all the information they have,” City Manager Neil Cardwell told the Belgrade News. “(They decide), based on all the information they have, if our rates are high enough to be able to repay the money they are lending us.”
In Belgrade’s case, the agency has determined “we’re just a little short,” he said.
Cardwell said the base monthly sewer rate for current customers is $34.84, and some users pay more based on excess usage. Asked by how much the average residential customer’s bill might increase to satisfy the State Revolving Fund, Cardwell said city staff is still in the process of figuring that out.
“I do not have that yet and don’t wish to speculate,” he said. “We’re really doing our due diligence to make sure we get this right.”
Despite the unexpected price increases, he added, Belgrade is contractually obligated to finish the construction of the new wastewater treatment facility, which began about this time last year and was projected to take two years to complete. Even if it weren’t, the city is
The cost overruns are due to cost escalation of materials in addition to COVID-19 complications, Cardwell said.
“It’s a mix between increased cost of the plant and an increase in operation of the new plant,” he said. “Those two things combined put us just a little bit short of current rate structure.”
This isn’t the first time Belgrade officials have experienced sticker shock over the cost of the new sewer plant. In early 2019, before bids for the project had been let, engineers presented the city council with a $23,542,720 cost estimate for the project. Ten months later, in December 2019, they revised that number upward by $11 million, which included a $6 million increase in the budget for concrete alone.
In July 2020, the city awarded a $32.9 million contract to the project’s low bidder, Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz. Dick Anderson Construction of Bozeman submitted the only other bid of $41.1 million.
Now, even under the lower contract, the cost projection for construction “is approaching $40 million,” Cardwell told the city council this week.
In September, then-City Manager Ted Barkley informed the council that the $32.9 million contract would not cover the higher cost of construction materials for the project. At the time, he said there is no mechanism built into the contract to address drastically higher materials costs because contractors ordinarily assume the risks of potential market fluctuations for projects. However, thanks to the pandemic, these are anything but ordinary times.
“It’s an ethical question of costs being much higher through no fault of the city or the contractor,” Barkley said, estimating then that those higher costs would end up being between $1 million and $3 million.
This week, Cardwell said the city is in negotiations with the contractor to determine which cost overruns the city may be responsible for. He added that the city already has received $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to put toward the project and intends to apply for more.
Down the line, as the city begins collecting millions of dollars of impact fees from new development, “those can be used to pay down the debt on this project, essentially reimbursing the ratepayers,” Cardwell predicted, though he acknowledged, “It is not ideal to make our current ratepayers have to pay for infrastructure growth.
“Everybody on the council and myself understand that, but with these extremely rising costs that we have, it’s very difficult to do construction in this time period.
“We’re not the only ones having this problem across the country,” Cardwell said.
Cardwell said the amount of the sewer rate increase will be decided by early January. He stressed that water rates will not increase for Belgrade customers.