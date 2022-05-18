In surprising 3-2 votes, the Belgrade City Council decided this week that two residential property owners in town will be responsible for building sidewalks along their lots, even though those sidewalks will be the only ones – at least so far – along their respective street frontages.
The vote was made shortly after the council voted to declare Belgrade a “first-class” Montana city – a classification available only to municipalities with a population of 10,000 or more inhabitants, as determined by decennial census.
The first-class designation comes with some obligations, according to City Manager Neil Cardwell. Among them is a requirement to develop a stormwater program that evaluates existing storm drainage, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. He indicated to the council that plans for sidewalks in areas of the city where they currently don’t exist likely will be considered during that plan development.
Councilors Mike Meis, Kristine Menicucci and Jim Doyle apparently aren’t inclined to wait.
“It’s not a walkable city,” said Menicucci when the first sidewalk variance request from Karolyn Williamson, who lives on a corner lot at Washington and Yellowstone streets, was being discussed. “We need connectivity.”
Menicucci said the lack of sidewalks in older residential areas of town isn't in keeping with the city's new first-class status.
Williamson and the other variance applicant, Jocelyn Larson, who lives on Iowa Street, argued that “sidewalks to nowhere” won’t yet help much with connectivity.
Belgrade Planner presented the requests, stating that construction activity by the applicants automatically triggered the sidewalk requirements. Nevertheless, the city council has granted many such variances before, Karp said, on the condition that property owners sign waivers stating they will not object to the formation of a Special Improvement Districts (SID) for sidewalks in the future.
When variances are granted, the city council also retains the right to installation of sidewalks at a later date, Karp said.
In an April letter to the council, Williamson wrote that a sidewalk along her property makes little sense because it would terminate just before running into a lilac hedge; would pass within 6 inches of her garage doors, which open out; would require moving a stop sign; and would result in the death of hedges and an 80-foot Engelmann spruce tree.
Meis, Menicucci and Councilman Jim Doyle voted against granting the variances; Jim Simon and Martha Sellers voted in favor of them.