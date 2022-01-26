Unlike many public transit agencies around the nation, HRDC kept its free transportation services running when pretty much everything else shut down – and it is one of six rural transit agencies in the United States that has been recognized for that effort with a “Rural Communities” award.
Specifically, HRDC was honored for keeping the community connected and essential workers on the job during the pandemic with the Streamline bus and Galavan van service.
“We recognized pretty early on that we wanted to do whatever we could to stay open,” said Sunshine Ross, HRDC’s transportation director. “We knew we would be (designated essential).”
Before the pandemic, HRDC provided 300,000 rides a year between the free Streamline bus service and Galavan. The latter provides rides primarily to the elderly or disabled, as well as transportation to medical services, such as dialysis, cancer treatment or wound care.
During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which was partially affected by the pandemic, the number of riders dropped to 228,000, Ross said; during the 2021 fiscal year, it fell even further to 102,000.
When ridership was at its lowest, HRDC jumped in to deliver groceries and fill the gap for people who had no other way to make it to important appointments.
Despite the number of riders increasing somewhat as of late, the level of usage remains between 40 and 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels for the Galavan and Streamline services respectively, according to Ross.
“We still aren’t at our normal ridership that we would expect,” she said.
Last summer, Streamline upgraded its service between Belgrade and Bozeman significantly with more routes, improved routes, and new buses. Ross said the number of riders using those routes has increased in some cases.
Ross credited everyone who works in the transportation program for keeping the services running – from the bus drivers, to mechanics, to cleaning crews to office workers.
“It’s been a large team effort to keep everything running as smoothly as possible through these ever-changing times,” Ross said, adding that the team never wavered from its commitment to keep the essential service going.
Ross remembers a driver who provides transportation to the MSU campus telling her, “I really recognize now how important what we do is, and it makes me feel important to be a part of this.”
The Belgrade City Council issued a proclamation this month recognizing Streamline for the award and service to the Gallatin Valley throughout the pandemic.
Ross said HRDC has plans to improve service in the area, specifically with better service and from the airport.
“That’s slated in our transit development plan for the long term and that’s when we would have additional funding,” she said.
Streamline is funded by annual matching grants of about $1.2 million each from local groups and the federal government. Its total budget is $2.3 million. Local “funding partners” include MSU and the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman.