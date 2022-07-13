Last week the Belgrade News put out an SOS for information on a local mystery – and we got so much information that we are going to be a tease and stretch this story out over two more weeks.
The mystery concerned the lone stone pillar that stands in Belgrade’s Lewis and Clark Park, next to the wall of the old fire station. We got calls from a couple of people who knew exactly what the story was.
“There used to be four of them,” remembered longtime Belgrade resident Jim Monger, “two on each side of the driveway into the park. And two holding up a sign. It said ‘Welcome to Lewis and Clark Park. Captain William Clark traveled through here on his way home to St. Louis,’ and it had the date in July,” Monger remembered. He thought the pillars were built in 1946.
Monger said the park was originally called Weaver Park, for the resident who “donated all his spare time raking it.”
Monger reminisced that “the football field was originally down where Heck Quaw School is now. And the rodeo grounds on the other end of the park “were only there in 1953 and ‘54.”
He remembers those dates, he says, because of a girl he took to the rodeo.
“We saw world champion Tibbs Casey at the rodeo. He’d been on the cover of LIFE magazine that summer.”
(South Dakota native Tibbs was a nine-time” World Champion Cowboy,” and was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. He lived from 1929-1990, and was a world champion bronc rider, to boot. That’s the kind of talent the Belgrade Rodeo attracted back in the day.)
“There was a circular entrance to the park; it came sweeping in from the east. And in 1985, on the 50th anniversary of the park, they buried a time capsule, just a little south of the east edge of the park,” Monger said.
As for the pillar’s sign itself, “It was painted by (my dad) Harry Stuart,” said Belgrade resident John Stuart. “The city hired him to paint it.”
And that’s where the Belgrade News is going to leave this story for now. Next week: Who was Harry Stuart?