Historical mysteries are a conundrum.
Do you get irritated you don't already know the back story? Or rejoice in finally unearthing a piece of local history?
Which brings us to the Depression Era stone monument sitting by a lilac bush on the edge of Belgrade's Lewis and Clark Park, next to the western wall of the old Belgrade Fire Station.
It's been quietly minding its own business since circa 1940, but it's now time to move or get destroyed, since the fire station is slated to be razed so a new city library can be built on the spot.
Between a little bit of sleuthing by Belgrade City Planner Jason Karp and an interview with Skip Border, a longtime resident, the Belgrade News has pieced together a bit of the monument's story.
First, the monument can't predate 1938, because Karp has a 1938 aerial photo of the area sans pillar.
When he first tried to unravel this mystery, Karp came up empty. "Nobody seems to know what it is for. At some point it is going to have to be taken down, but we need to know if it should be preserved or can be disposed of. I've reached out to some old timers, and they don't know what it was for, either."
When in doubt, just keep asking people.
Skip Border, 88, who was on the Belgrade City Council back in the 1960s, told the Belgrade News he talked to retired fire chief Moe Volkman.
"I talked to Moe. He said there were two of those pillars and they were originally the entrance to the park. I wonder if it could have been a driveway to the old rodeo grounds that were where that field north of the water park is."
Karp added that he has some old aerial photos of the area in the 1970s, and "it looks like there was a road that passed through there. It would be interesting to know when it was put up and who did it."
Border added that "about where the water park is could have been the driveway. And that would have been a parking lot for the old rodeo grounds. But most of us are gone who remember."
Yes, Belgrade had its own rodeo grounds.
According to the 1986 Belgrade Centennial history book, Belgrade first had a rodeo grounds north of town that predated the one in Lewis and Clark Park. Then, the book says, the park’s rodeo grounds were located just east of the ball diamond at the city park (between the park and airport fence). The grounds were probably opened in the 1940s, and Bob Hoffman put on three or four shows before the VFW Post took it over. The VFW put on another three or four shows, and then they closed down.
Henry VanHoorn said the main reason the rodeo grounds closed was that "the people who furnished the livestock for the shows wanted more and more money.
"My memory is that people just lost interest," Border added. "The last show was put on somewhere around the late 1950s.”
The speculation is that the pillars were built at the end of the Depression, with what was on hand – river rock and and a pile of mortar. Karp has another "blurry aerial from the 1950s that shows the rodeo grounds." As for the origin of the rocks, the builder could have picked up river rock or just rocks from nearby fields. Belgrade has no shortage of rocks in its fields.
Karp told the Belgrade News the decision wasn't his to make, "but I think we'd give it to someone if they haul it away. But we can't keep it on site."
Part of the pillar's timeline is contingent on when the old fire house will be torn down, which Karp believes may be this winter.
City Operations Manager James Percival has all those answers, but this newspaper couldn't chase him down before deadline.
In the name of history, might it be nice to keep the pillar somewhere else on Main Street? Like on the old library's lawn?
"Those decisions are above my pay grade, but I will let them know," Karp said.
Questions remain unanswered. Who built it? The Belgrade Commercial Club? Local Boy Scouts? And what happened to the second pillar?
If any of our readers know, give the Belgrade News a call at 388-5101, ext. 5.