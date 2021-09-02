It wasn’t your typical cop call: Last week six apparently lost domestic turkeys were wandering around Belgrade’s River Rock subdivision.
They were birds of a feather, and yes, they were flocking together.
It took a while, but Gallatin County Sherriff Dan Springer told the Belgrade News the owner “did contact us,” and “we got them home on Tuesday.”
This turkey joyride put the birds in a quasi-turkey jail for a few days.
“We have people who fostered the birds for us for a few days,” he explained. A Foster Farm for turkeys?
“Yes, a foster farm for the turkeys,” he said with a laugh.
The birds ended up at the River Rock Pond.
“The reporting party just called us and was walking around the pond and saw six domestic turkeys,” said Sheriff Capt. Dan McDonough. “So we picked them up.”
As of the weekend, no one had reported their turkeys flying the coop.
Apparently – like human kids, sheep or cattle – when one turkey has an idea, everybody follows.
“One turkey probably found a hole in the fence and everybody followed,” Springer continued. “Just like cattle. Or a prison break. One’s out the fence and everybody follows.”
Domestic turkeys can live about 12 years.
Wild turkeys are found in this county, noticeably a couple of flocks that hang out by Penwell Bridge. Common knowledge on wild turkeys cautions that they can be cranky and not very friendly. However, the last time this reporter got out of her car to shoo some off the road, they acted like they wanted to come home with her.
Domestic turkeys are affectionate, sensitive animals., according to one internet source.
“On farm sanctuaries across the world, they’re often the most beloved of residents. They love to be petted, held, and even hugged,” the web page said.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.