A Three Forks city project that has been in the works for years is now moving ahead at full speed.
The city’s water supply has been a source of concern, and as a result the city is gearing up to locate and implement new groundwater wells. The project is being supported by funding on a county and state level from the American Rescue Plan Act (see related story in the Three Forks Chamber Newsletter insert in this edition).
“We’re drilling wells to try to find more capacity of water to have growth,” City Treasurer Kelly Smith said. “Right now we don’t have any water supply for anyone else to annex in and to build.”
There are currently nine different wells in Three Forks, but only three are primarily used due to poor quality water issues.
“If our best well were to go down, our other wells would struggle to keep up in the summer, and that’s one of the reasons that we’re doing this, but also for the growth,” Smith said.
The city has recently drilled two test wells and has started to conduct quality and capacity tests.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a councilman stated that he will be going to look at a third potential well test location with the project’s hydrologist, and that a pump test will be completed at the second well this week. Pump tests take place over a 24-hour period and indicate how many gallons per minute sites can provide.
Due to the progress of the project, Smith anticipates the city will have new wells operational within a year. However, it’s still to be determined if Three Forks will need to develop three different sites or if two will suffice.
Flood mitigation
Three Forks still has not heard if it has been awarded grant funding from FEMA for the purpose of building a mitigation channel to divert floodwaters from town. Smith said the city hopes to hear about the status of the grant funding in June, and then decisions will be made.
This is the second time the city has applied for FEMA funding state officials said yet-to-be-published flood maps indicate that major portions of the city lie in the floodway. The current maps for the city are outdated and incomplete, according to state officials, and the new data is based on an analysis of the entire watershed.
Upon learning of the pending flood map changes, the Three Forks City Council voted to take steps to build a channel designed to capture floodwaters and direct them back to the Jefferson River before reaching the city limits. The city then submitted the grant application in hopes of funding the project.
In other business this week, the council unanimously approved ordinances amending the city’s water and sewer rules and regulations. It also appointed Diane Althans to another five-year term on the Three Forks Community Library Board of Trustees.