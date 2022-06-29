The Three Forks City Council is considering asking voters in November to prohibit the cultivation, manufacture, sale or transport of marijuana in the city limits, even though the majority of Gallatin County voters overwhelmingly approved such activities last fall.
At its Tuesday meeting, the council reviewed a memo by City Attorney Susan Swimley stating that the council can place a resolution before voters in November if it so decides by the end of the July.
The council is expected to discuss the subject again at its July 12 meeting. On Wednesday, City Clerk Crystal Turner told the Belgrade News that people who feel strongly about the issue should either plan to attend that meeting or send their comments to City Hall.
The council will need to make a final decision by July 26 in order to meet the county deadline for ballot placement.
City Treasurer Kelly Smith estimated that the cost of floating the resolution would be between $2,000 and $3,000.
Even though Gallatin County voters last fall voted 66 to 34 percent to permit marijuana-related enterprise, city officials believe the sentiment in Three Forks may be different.
“Gallatin County was a green county, but that doesn’t pertain to us,” Smith told the council.
Currently, there is one CBD manufacturing business in Three Forks. It’s operation would be grandfathered should voters approve a ban in November.