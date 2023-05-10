The Three Forks City Council has its second vacancy since January 13, when Steve Dahl resigned.
This time, it’s council member Debra Mickelberry, who resigned last week.
Mickelberry was on her second term, according to City Clerk Crystal Turner. And, “She stayed longer than she wanted, just to help us out,” Turner joked.
According to the City Charter, the council can appoint a qualified applicant within 30 days of the vacancy. Since the next scheduled meeting in June exceeds that 30 day time frame, the vacancy can be filled May 23 if any letters of interest are received.
Tuesday, Turner told the Belgrade News one person had already applied.
Any resident of Three Forks who is at least 18 years old (and can legally hold the office, according to the state constitution) can apply for Dahl’s seat by submitting a letter stating their interest, and the details that would make you a good candidate. That can be emailed to the City Clerk at cturner@threeforksmontana.us OR via mail or hand delivery to City hall, 206 Main Street/PO Box 187, Three Forks, Mt. 59752. The application must be received by May 23 at 6 p.m.
If the seat isn’t filled May 23, the process will be continued to a future hearing. The term shall be limited to the rest of Mickelberry’s unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2023. At least four council members need to approve the replacement.