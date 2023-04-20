Three Forks still looking to fill long -term board vacancies
The Three Forks Zoning and Planning Board has has an unfilled vacancy for over a year, City Treasurer Kelly Smith recently told the Belgrade News.
"That's a hard one, because not many people live out there," she explained. For that particular position, a board member would have to live outside the city limits, but within one mile of the jurisdictional boundary (the potential growth area just outside the city limits).
It's a seven-member board, with staggered three year terms. Board members make recommendations to zoning ordinances and the
Growth Policy update, in addition to considering conditional applications to the Zoning ordinance.
This is a three-year appointment, with the one slot expiring on Dec. 31, 2024. This board only meets monthly as applications come in. Historically, that's meant about 10 times a year.
Other vacancies include:
* Board of Adjustments, Appeals & Variances has one open seat, due to a resignation.
This five-member board has staggered three-year terms. This board deals with requested variances to local zoning ordinances. It also might hear and vote on appeals to zoning ordinances. For more information, look at Title 11 Chapter 18 of the Three Forks Municipal Code. It meets only if it receives appeals, about six times a year.
* Impact Fee Advisory Committee. Volunteers are needed to help the City review the capital Improvements Plan. The board ultimately works with the city Engineers and Consultants, to present recommendations for revised Impact Fees. Pursuant to 7-6-1604 MCA the committee serves in an advisory capacity to the town council, and "shall have at least one representative from the 'development community.'"
Contact City Hall at 406-285-3431, or visit the City Hall at 206 S. Main St., Three Forks. Or email the city clerk at cturner@threeforksmontana.us.
