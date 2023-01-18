The Three Forks Rodeo is still looking for an executive secretary.
Originally, the job posting was open until Jan. 6, but it has yet to be filled, said Kelly Smith, Three Forks city treasurer.
The job entails being executive secretary to the Three Forks Rodeo Arena Board of Directors. That is a department of the city of Three Forks.
The executive secretary needs to attend monthly meetings (usually the first Monday of the month), take phone calls and respond to emails and of course -- be available for the Three Forks Rodeo in July.
This year the rodeo is July 14 & 15. It is a National Rodeo Association-sanctioned event held each July.
A full list of the job duties can be found at www.threeforksmontana.us/contact-us or by dropping by City Hall.
More work is required during the spring and summer -- and not so much in the winter.
Depending on experience, it pays up to $400/month, with the option to earn commission by increasing advertising sales.
The job is a year-to-year contract, according to city clerk Crystal Turner. "And we'd encourage them to attend a monthly board meeting, to see what we're all about." It includes scheduling events that happen outside the NRA rodeo, and communicating with the city on a variety of topics including bill paying, maintaining the google calendar of events, working with the sales and marketing director, selling advertising, and being the liaison between the city and the rodeo.
The first rodeo was held in 1946, with the members of the Three Forks/Willow Creek Roping Club putting it on. Founders Harley Fitzhugh and Tex Simpson promoted it, while the roping club ran it for four or five years. Then Jack Rea and the Three Forks Booster Club ran it for a couple years. In 1975 the Three Rivers Saddle Club ran it for 25 years.
In 2008 and 2014 the Three Forks Rodeo won the NRA Golden Rodeo of the year.
For more information, contact Casey Elmose at 406-580-6579. Mail letters with qualifications to City Hall at 206 Main St. or PO Box 187, Three Forks, Montana.
The city is looking for someone with administrative experience, i.e. event scheduling, documenting agendas and minutes, accounts payable/receivables, ability to work with city clerk & treasurer to ensure Montana law is followed for public bids/notices.
