Some things are eternally seasonal – snow tires, beach umbrellas, swallows flying back to Capistrano – people stealing campaign yard signs ...
Labor Day is barely in our rear view mirror, and the Belgrade News has already received its first “stolen yard sign” report.
Eric Reinhardt, who is running against incumbent Belgrade councilwoman Kristine Menicucci for the a Ward 2 seat, told us at least five yard signs he erected north of Main Street and the high school have disappeared since Aug. 30.
Reinhardt lives just north of the high school.
“The one in my front yard was removed and thrown in my flower bed,” he said. “All the signs taken were from Main Street north.”
Judy Doyle, wife of Belgrade’s second Ward 2 Councilmember Jim Doyle, weighed in on the vandalism.
“We are at the starting point of our Nov. 2 election. We are already seeing the nastiness rising to the surface. I am asking all the candidates to play nice,” Doyle wrote in a letter to the newspaper, which appears on page 8 of this edition.
Menicucci is a retired schoolteacher and the widow of the late Belgrade City Manager Joe Menicucci, who died in 2013 after 23 years in the position. The Menicucci’s relocated to Belgrade from Polson, where he had also worked in city government.
Reinhardt lived in California and retired as a deputy U.S. Marshal. He told the Belgrade News he has lived in Belgrade for five years, and in Montana for 17.
