Last week the Belgrade news got a tip that the age-old vandalism of yard-sign-stealing had again reared its head.
This was brought to our attention by Judy Doyle, the wife of Belgrade City Councilman Jim Doyle, and a member of the Belgrade Planning Commission.
“If you are doing things that don’t come from integrity, it will bite you,” Doyle, wrote, addressing her comments to the sign vandals. “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. I am concerned that the elections could be nasty. (We’re) trying) to keep our Belgrade a decent place to live.”
While looking into that story, the Belgrade News read the election page of the candidate who had his signs stolen, discovering that in a local, non-partisan race, Eric Reinhardt’s page is full of deeply partisan comments of the sort usually referred to as “dog whistles” to grab the attention of a specific political party’s adherents.
Reinhardt is running against incumbent Kristine Menicucci for Belgrade City Council’s Ward 2 seat.
On his campaign page, Reinhardt accuses Menicucci of being a “Supporter of BLM (Black Lives Matter), Biden Administration ... and other far left politicians that I believe are not beneficial to our community ... Let’s not let Belgrade become another Bozeman ...”
When questioned by the Belgrade News, Menicucci submitted a written statement saying she hadn’t yet seen Reinhardt’s election page and she doesn’t plan to.
“This race is non-partisan. If one were to check the voting record of the Council, it would reveal that we vote in unison at least 95% of the time. Our greatest disagreement and most raucous discussions, far and away, have centered around backyard chickens!”
Menicucci said she hasn’t yet placed any yard signs, and doesn’t need to worry about them being stolen.
“I have worked hard for the people of Belgrade not only during my tenure on the Council but for the 22 years before that. My family and I have donated thousands of hours and tens of thousands of dollars to benefit Belgrade and all who call this home. (I have never collected the $100 stipend offered to council members).
“I knocked on thousands of doors in my bid for State Legislature, so it is no secret to anyone what my beliefs are. I am running in a non-partisan election for Ward 2 Council seat, I have no problem having a discussion that relates to the business of the city, I will not waste my time rolling in the mud. I look forward the discussions at the League of Women Voters forum (at the) Belgrade Library on October 13th.”
When asked to comment on his post, Reinhardt wrote, “I believe folks need to know about candidates they are voting for. Belgrade’s growth is very real and will need to upgrade its first responders accordingly.{/span}
“My opponent is a supporter of a group that advocates for defunding the police. I don’t believe the residents of Belgrade are for this. If these beliefs are not brought out how do you choose a candidate to vote for?”