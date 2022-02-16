...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher, Broadwater and Gallatin
Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
It isn’t so easy for Montana municipalities to just say no to marijuana businesses if they are located in a county that voted in favor the legalization of recreational pot in the state last November.
Manhattan is one such town – one that banned commercial medical marijuana operations from operating within town limits back in 2010. But since Manhattan’s borders lie within Gallatin County, which voted by a large margin in favor of legalizing recreational pot, today’s council can’t enact a similar restriction to the one made by the council a dozen years ago.
Now it’s up to the voters in Manhattan to decide. The town council voted last Thursday to the put the question on the 2022 general election ballot in November. The council talked about this back in December, but at the time thought it might set the election for as early as June.
Putting the matter on the ballot is possible because even though Manhattan is located in a so-called “green county,” state law provides an option for electors of municipalities to decide whether to prohibit any or all marijuana businesses identified in the Montana Code from locating or operating in their towns.
The council’s vote last week was unanimous.
Mayor Glen Clements told the Belgrade News that even if Manhattan’s citizens approve locating marijuana businesses in town, the council is committed to keeping them out of residential zones.
“We would still have to zone it – we don’t want it in the residential areas. But even to zone it, we have to put it on the ballot,” Clements said.
Last week, the city council in Belgrade passed on first reading a proposed zoning district that would regulate where marijuana businesses could set up shop. Like Manhattan, Belgrade currently prohibits the sale and production of marijuana in the city limits. The Belgrade City Council is expected to give final approval to the new ordinance on Feb. 22.