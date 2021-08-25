The T-shirt summed it all up: "You Can't Keep A Good Spud Down."
After a year's absence due to 2020's local COVID lockdowns, and the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce's sudden announcement this spring that it would no longer run the Potato Festival, things looked pretty dark for local lovers of All Things Potato.
In fact, even days before the festival, Facebook and the local rumor mill still insisted there would be no potato festival.
And yet, Saturday's 35th Annual Manhattan Potato Festival may have been the best one ever.
It seems that there may have been more people, more entries in the parade, and more money made by all the vendors. The addition of a "pasture drive-in movie" and the "Dancin' In the Dirt Hoedown" fully rounded out the day – and the night.
Spudfest volunteer coordinator Lori Myers told the Belgrade News that the Manhattan Volunteer firemen raised $14,000 at their pancake breakfast.
"They told me that was the most ever at a Potato Festival, and the Manhattan Senior Center had 800 baked potatoes and sold 790." This year, the Chord Rustlers partnered with the senior center, using its kitchen to make their famous “Tater pigs” and giving the seniors a cut.
Originally, the Chord Rustlers were going to give senior center $1 per spud sold, but decided to increase that to 30 percent of their total festival take.
Alas, the Manhattan firemen didn't dance for this festival's parade, supposedly because they were busy using the fire truck to escort the Gallatin Valley Outlaws American Legion baseball team, although Manhattan has a "rule" that it only allows the use of its fire truck for champion teams from sanctioned Montana High School Association events.
"Everyone I talked to had their best day in years," Myers added. "The Center Ice Cafe sold out and went through 34 pork butts. Camp Creek Coffee said it was their best day in two years. The 4Hers almost sold out. The noodle lady sold out. We had 50 T-shirts for runners in the 5K, and I have two left over. The Dutch Meat Shop at Ace hardware went through 200 samples. Everyone reported lines out the door all day.
"We had about 50 entries in the parade, and it took all of 40 minutes to go the whole route."
"Our auction made $2,000 off of six items."
And don't forget the First Annual Tater Tot Grand Prix Trike Race.
The grand marshals for the parade were the DJs from K-SKY FM radio 106.9, who threw potatoes into the crowd. There were at least three Mr. Potato Heads in costume, and a "tooth fairy" float sponsored by Dr. Blanchard, a Manhattan dentist.
Myers added that the festival is registered as a nonprofit and will be giving one scholarship or grant each year to a student from both Manhattan and Manhattan Christian high schools. She added that a private party had also donated $1,000 as "seed money" for the scholarship.
The plan is to keep enough seed money to pay for the next festival and to finance the scholarships with the rest, she said.
This festival was full of firsts: Local seed potato farmers John and Karen Schutter of Manhattan were crowned the festival's first King and Queen of the Potato Festival. And it rained for a few days before the festival, "so all the local farmers got to attend this year, because they couldn't get in the fields," Myers said.
Myers was in charge of last winter's Christmas Stroll for the Manhattan Chamber, with an estimated attendance of about 3,500.
"The spudfest had about double that attendance," she said.
She was also the chamber’s volunteer in charge of this year's Potato Festival, until the chamber suddenly bowed out in April.
"Yes, we'd already started working on it, had our initial meetings right after the Christmas Stroll, and then suddenly they announce they're not doing it."
Since Myers already was involved with the chamber's incarnation of the Potato Festival, it was an easy segue to being the volunteer coordinator for the grassroots effort that eventually and successfully took it over.
What about next year?
"I'd like more food vendors. And somebody wanted bounce houses, but that's an insurance problem." And there's a rumor that there might be lawnmower races.
Save the date for the 36th Annual Potato Festival in 2022.