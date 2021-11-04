The Belgrade City Council has approved permanent zoning in the northwest area of town, precluding the need for it to renew interim zoning it imposed in 2020 to block development of a gravel pit and shaping the future of significant anticipated development.
Belgrade’s Planning Director Jason Karp explained the zoning will be further discussed and can be amended when subdivision applications come in. He predicted that will take some time, because significant work needs to be done to bring city utility services to the area, including construction of a new lift station and outfall line to the sewer plant.
The areas permanently zoned primarily residential on Monday are located north and west of the new Story Creek Elementary School. The zoning also includes some pockets of commercial zoning, where such businesses as coffee shops, convenience stores and gas stations are planned. An M1 zone also is included between Collins and Weaver roads, where a developer intends to build storage for RVs and boats owned by residents in surrounding subdivisions.
The city council approved interim zoning in the area in July 2020 to block development of a gravel pit and renewed it in January 2021 for one year. Had it not passed the permanent zoning this week, the city could have extended the interim zoning for only one more year.
